1 500 people have returned to Latvia since the beginning of state of emergency

After 27 March, no repatriation flights are planned for Latvian citizens unless it is an emergency, as confirmed by Latvian Foreign Affairs Ministry’s press-secretary Jānis Beķeris.

He said that according to the ministry’s estimates, approximately 1 500 Latvian citizens have returned to their home country with repatriation flights and many others have used other options offered by the ministry or through Lithuania, Estonia or other countries.

«Latvian citizens who have decided to return to the country and who experienced no obstacles will have been able to do this,» said Beķeris.

Latvian citizens who are in transit are urged by the Foreign Affairs Ministry to use one of the available transit points in Tallinn, Helsinki, Minsk or elsewhere.

Travellers from farther away who had no way to enter Europe, Abu Dhabi or Istanbul in the past two weeks will be provided with individual assistance from the ministry in order to find opportunities for repatriation flights from Europe.

Additionally, it is possible to use Vilnius for transit. This option will be open until 13 April. However, Foreign Affairs Ministry’s press-secretary urges travellers to carefully consider the decision of relocation, because transit of people returning to their countries through Lithuania is permitted without stopping, in groups and under escort.

This is why all travellers passing through Lithuania are invited to check in with Latvia’s embassy in Lithuania, by writing to the e-mail address embassy.lithuania@mfa.gov.lv or by calling +370 5 213 12 60.

If Latvian travellers end up in an accident or an emergency, Foreign Affairs Ministry urges them to call the hotline +37126337711. All travellers who have decided to stay where they are now are urged to send their name and surname to the ministry using e-mail address palieku@mfa.gov.lv.

Beķeris reminds repatriation flights are intended for all Latvian citizens «stuck» in other countries because of Covid-19.

As previously reported, the last repatriation flight serviced by airBaltic will take place 30 March. Latvian citizens stuck in Frankfurt will be given the opportunity to return home.