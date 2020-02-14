1 700 medics infected with coronavirus in China; six dead so far
More than 1 700 medics in China are confirmed infected with the new coronavirus. Six of them have already died, as confirmed by healthcare officials.
Of the 1 716 medical workers 1 506 were infected with coronavirus in the epicentre of the outbreak – Hubei Province, as reported by National Health Committee vice-chairman Zhen Yi Jin.
This is the first time when official data on medical personnel infected with Covid-19 coronavirus epidemic has been revealed in China.
The number of deaths in China caused by Covid-19 coronavirus has reached 1 483 with 116 latest deaths registered in Hubei Province, as reported on Friday, 14 February, by Hubei Province health committee.
Read also: Share prices plummet on stock markets over concerns for coronavirus
4 823 new infection case were registered in Hubei Province yesterday. Compared to the previous day, the number of deaths and infection cases has reduced.
Currently there are more than 64 600 confirmed coronavirus infection cases in China.
Officials of Hubei Province had previously reported expanding the definition of Covid-19 cases, included there people with «clinical diagnosis» of this virus, not just the people whose infection is confirmed in laboratory tests.
The outbreak of the new virus originally commenced within the wild animal population in Hubei Province’s centre in December 2019.
China has since established a quarantine of the 56 million large Hubei Province.
