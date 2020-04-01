1 April onward entry to Jurmala by car will not be allowed without paying 2 euro fee

Wednesday, 1 April, marks the beginning of the the season when entry to Jurmala by car will require a 2 euro fee, as reported by Jurmala City Council.

The fee can be paid after entering the city. It is required, however, to purchase a permit the same day the car entered Jurmala by 23.59 or in advance. A single-day permit allows the owner to travel to and from the city any number of times the day the permit was purchased. It is important to keep in mind that when purchasing a permit, it is necessary to provide the car’s registration number, the municipality reminds.

The acquired permit is valid only for a specific car whose registration number is written on it.

It is possible to apply for a reminder to purchase a permit online. If a car enters Jurmala without a permit, the user’s registered e-mail will receive a notification to remind the owner to purchase a permit and avoid a penalty. It is possible to apply for a notification at www.jurmala.lv in the Caurlaides section.

Longer-period permits are also available: 7, 30 and 90 day permits, as well as a permit for the entire season.

Parking places within Jurmala city are free of charge. This does not apply to private parking places.

The entry fee to Jurmala does not apply to electric vehicles and vehicles adapted for invalids.

Disabled persons (1st group invalids or invalids with motor function problems) are able to apply for a full-season permit for their owned vehicle at epakalpojumi.jurmala.lv. Free entry permits are also available for participants of the Chernobyl disaster cleanup efforts.

Permit issue control is fully automated. Video surveillance devices observe entering vehicles and then use the database to check if the owner has an entry permit. The fine for non-compliance with the permit regime is 50 euros.