101 applications submitted for project on preservation of cultural and historical heritage

A total of 101 applications for a total amount of EUR 1.68 million have been received for Riga City Council’s announced tender, as reported by Riga City Council chairman’s advisor Baiba Gailīte.

87 of all submitted projects whose worth does not exceed EUR 20 000 stand to receive co-financing of 50% from the city council’s Property Department and Commission for Environmental Degradation in 2020. 14 projects are eligible for municipal co-financing worth no more than EUR 5 000 for restoration of architectural elements.

Riga City Council’s Commission for Environmental Degradation intends to evaluate projects submitted for the tender and decide on allocation of funding. Project authors will be provided with funding only after construction work has concluded and commissioned successfully. The tender states that submitted projects have to be implemented by 15 November.

This project was commenced in 2016, when building owners had first restored 20 buildings and eight building owners had restored architectural elements. In 2017 the number of applications received had doubled and with municipality’s assistance it was possible to restore 47 buildings and 19 architectural elements of 19 buildings, Gaile comments on the project.