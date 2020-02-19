133 jobs in welfare liquidated in Latvia last year

A total of 133 jobs were liquidated in Latvia’s welfare sector last year. This was done to reduce and optimize institutions and administration in this sector, as confirmed by Welfare Minister’s advisor Liesma Kalve.

At the same time, Welfare Ministry has five state social care centres under its care – in Riga (six branch offices), Kurzeme (six branch offices), Zemgale (five branch offices), Latgale (five branch offices) and Vidzeme (three branch offices). After the merging of two state social care centre administrations there will be four instead of five – in Riga, Kurzeme, Zemgale and Latgale. There are also fewer workers now.

In Vidzeme social care services are received by 652 clients from 378 social care workers. In Zemgale services are received by 749 clients from 464 social care workers. As a result of reorganization it is planned to merge certain administrations. After the merge there will be performance reviews among workers, explains Kalve.

This will help the state administration to use finances more efficiently and provide residents better quality services, the ministry says.

It is explained that this effect can be secured through revision of smaller institutions and their operations. Thereby it is also possible to make institutional management model more efficient, save finances and make operations of institutions simpler and more transparent for society.

Kalve explains that Welfare Ministry continues working on centralization of the initiated support functions, consider merging similar functions, as well as assess the usefulness of smaller institutions.