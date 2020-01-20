18 589 thousand children born and 12 913 marriages signed in Latvia in 2019

In Latvia, birth number has been declining for four years in a row. 18 589 births were registered in 2019, which is 725 births fewer than in 2018.

The number of children born in 2019 will be specified in May by adding children born abroad. During the last two years 463 children were born abroad: 202 in 2018 and 261 in 2017, according to provisional data from the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia.

Last year, decline in the death number was observed – 27 661 deaths were registered, which is 1 159 deaths fewer than in 2018. The trend has positively affected negative natural increase – in 2018 there were 9 506 deaths more than births, whereas last year only 9 072 deaths more.

In 2019, a total of 12 913 marriages were registered, and, compared to the corresponding period a year ago, the number has dropped by 145.

During the past three years, marriage number has stabilized – on average 13 thousand marriages are concluded annually.

At the beginning of 2020, the provisional population of Latvia accounted for 1 million 908 thousand people. Over the year, the number has declined by 0.6 % (by 0.7 % in 2018).