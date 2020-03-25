25 March – Remembrance Day for the Victims of Communist Genocide

25 March for Latvia is a day of remembrance for Latvian residents who were deported in 1946.

On 25 March 1949 the Soviet Regime in Latvia deported more than 42 000 Latvian residents. Most of them were Latvians and a quarter of them were children. More than five thousand of the deportees had later died in Siberia.

Because all commemorative events are not allowed in Latvia because of the state of emergency, Latvijas Radio will present a special programme at 19:00: Latvia’s Concert Halls and Riga Orchestra – For Latvia and Commemoration of Communist Genocide. Journalist Ilga Auguste has composed a selection of music by Latvian composers performed by Riga Orchestra.

Music composed by Latvian composers like Ēriks Ešenvalds, Rihards Dubra, Selga Mence, Jānis Ivanovs and Pēteris Vasks.