31 March marks coming into force of new social distance requirements in cafes

Latvia’s Economy Ministry has developed social distancing requirements in public catering places. The new requirements will come to force Tuesday, 31 March, the ministry reports.

Economy Ministry’s order states that as of 31 March it is necessary to ensure a 2 m distance between tables. On top of that, no more than two customers are allowed to sit at one table if they cannot prove they are members of the same family. Additionally, a 2 m distance will need to be maintained from the person being serviced by a cashier. The maximum allowed number of customers in a single eating hall is one visitor per at least 4 m2 of the total area of the hall. Catering companies also have to provide customers the option to purchase take-away meals.

Requirements also dictate it is necessary to inform customers of different security measures. This means informative plaques outside the entrance, urging residents to not come if they have symptoms of respiratory disease. It is also necessary to inform customers about the maximum allowed number of customers allowed to stay at the same time. Plaques with information should be put in open and visible locations for customers to see. Customers have to be informed of the requirement to maintain 2 m distance from one another.

Once every 15 minutes it will be necessary to play a notification in Latvian language, asking customers to not stay for long and continue complying with requirements about social distance. Public catering service providers are allowed to make notifications in other languages.

Read also: Latest COVID-19 data for Baltics. 376 in Latvia, 484 in Lithuania, 715 in Estonia

At the same time, Economy Ministry urges owners of catering companies to use other safety measures to limit the influx of people to assist with Healthcare Ministry’s recommendations in relation to halting the spread of COVID-19. The ministry also urges implementing measures to ensure maximum protection of employees.

Customers of public catering companies are urged to refrain from visiting public catering locations if they show signs of respiratory infections. When visiting public catering locations, it is necessary to comply with all recommendations on safety measures.