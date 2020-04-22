361 Latvian citizens to return to the country with repatriation flights

A total of 361 Latvian citizens, including residents, will return to their home country on board repatriation flights from Oslo, Amsterdam and Frankfurt on Wednesday, 22 April, as reported by Foreign Affairs Ministry’s press-secretary Jānis Beķeris.

According to the ministry’s press-secretary, all flights scheduled for April and May are full. He also says the pause between flights is necessary because it is also necessary to keep in mind the capacity of the healthcare system, as well as to assess the epidemiological influence of repatriation.

As previously explained by Healthcare Ministry’s chief infectology specialist Uga Dumpis, repatriates are not the main epidemiological threat, because all of them are identified, informed and controlled.

Currently resources are dedicated to individual cases, when citizens require help returning to Latvia from countries where travel is hard, said Beķeris. In such situations the ministry cooperates with other EU member states.

Beķeris says it is currently hard for Latvian citizens to return from countries like Indonesia, Morocco and the Philippines, where travel is currently restricted.

The number of applications from residents submitted to the Consular Register is unstable and currently there is a tendency for them to increase. When the crisis began there were approximately 4 000 residents registered. As many people have been helped by the ministry to return so far, said Beķeris.

BNN had previously reported that following a request from Foreign Affairs Ministry and with permission from Transport Ministry airBaltic airline has been allowed to perform special flights between Oslo and Riga this week.

Information on Transport Ministry’s website states BT1159 flight Riga-Oslo will depart at 11:25 on 22 April and will land at 12:10. Flight BT1160 Oslo-Riga will depart at 14:10 and will land at 16:45.

airBaltic flight BT1619 will depart from Riga at 11:00 and will arrive at 12:20 in Amsterdam. Only citizens of Netherlands and people with special insurance number will be allowed to depart from the country with thin flight. Transit passengers have to present transit tickets to travel to their desired country. airBaltic flight BT 1620 Amsterdam-Riga will depart at 14:20 and will arrive in Riga at 17:35.

Flight BT1245 Riga-Frankfurt will depart at 11:50 and will arrive in Germany at 13:15. German citizens and people with permanent residence in Germany will be allowed on this flight. After arriving in Germany, all passengers will have to stay in 14-day quarantine.