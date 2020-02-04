67 826 Latvian residents want their pension savings passed on after death

So far a total of 67 826 Latvian residents have chosen in favour of passing on their second level pension savings in the event of their death. 66.9% have chosen to let their pension savings be inherited after their death, as reported by State Social Insurance Agency (VSAA) representative Iveta Daine.

At the same time, 31.9% have chosen to add their remaining second level pension amount to someone else’s second level pension savings. Only 1.2% of residents have chosen to add their remaining second level pension amount to the state special budget.

More than 9% of those who made their choice submitted their application in person, whereas 90.2% did this using latvija.lv portal.

Daine adds that 34 of the people who made their choice have died since. In seven cases the choice was annulled because the choice was made after the person’s day of death.

As previously reported, starting with 2020 resident are able to apply for inheriting second level pensions. If no choice is made, savings after death are added to Latvia’s state special budget.

Residents have the freedom to choose if they want their pension savings to be passed on as inheritance after death, add the amount to someone else’s pension capital or transfer the remaining funds to the state special budget.

People who have not yet requested retirement pension are able to make their decision, too. This will help establish how their saved second level pension capital will be used if they should die before reaching retirement age.

VSAA director Inese Šmitiņa had previously noted that the majority or 9% of residents’ second level pension savings on second level pension fund is below EUR 5 000.

According to 30 September data from VSAA, 49% of all 1 289 547 second level pension participants had saved up to EUR 2 000, 29% had saved between EUR 2 000 to EUR 5 000, 16% had saved between EUR 5 000 to EUR 10 000, and 6% had saved more than EUR 10 000 on their respective pension programme.

More on this topic: Bank: one-third of Latvian residents cannot afford saving on all pension levels

The total volume of contributions to pension capital (20% of income) is divided between first and second level pension systems. Since 2016 a total of 14% of contributions are paid to first level and 6% are paid to second level pension systems. These 6% from every socially insured contributions are invested into the finance market and saved on every second level participant’s personal account.

Pension level funds are allowed to be managed by deposit management associations registered in the state-funded pension plan managers register, which is maintained by the Finance and Capital Market Commission.