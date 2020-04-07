75 reports on competition distortions reported to Competition Council in 2019

Last year, the Competition Council (CC) received a total of 75 reports related to competition distortions caused by public persons, according to information listed in the latest public account for the institution’s more significant accomplishments in 2019 and developments in competition rights enforcement in Latvia.

In 2019, a considerable amount of the institution’s resources were dedicated to prevent actions that limit fair competition. In spring 2019 CC uncovered a cartel agreement in price surveys organized by municipal company LLC Rīgas satiksme in the nano-water procurement case. The municipal official responsible was not informed of non-compliance with competition requirements the cartel had initiated.

Additionally last year, CC turned against Riga City Council’s efforts to liquidate competition in household waste management. To prevent the market’s monopolization for 20 years, for the first time CC applied temporary regulation. Its goal was preserving the structure of competition on the household waste management market until the final decision was made.

At the same time, 2019 is notable because after several years of discussions CC finally fought out effective tools to battle competition distortions caused by public persons, CC adds.

1 January 2020 marked the coming into force of amendments to the Competition Council that provide public persons the duty to maintain competition neutrality.

CC uncovered four violations last year. The institution also actively used the Consult First principles in operations last year. Six warnings to a total of 13 persons were presented last year for possible participation in an illegal agreement. Inspections were performed for thirteen people to check evidence of possible prohibited agreements in 2019.

Last year, the institution also uncovered one particular breach, when a company failed to provide important information in a merging case, as well as two procedure violations associated with failure to provide sufficient information to CC. In total, CC punished five companies and fined them EUR 3 152 549 in total.

Last year, five litigations were concluded. In all of those cases the initial ruling was kept in force. Monitoring was performed on ten markets, including the pharmacy industry in regards to a very important study of the price formation mechanism for compensated and non-compensated medicines in Baltic States. CC also developed three guidelines to improve the competition environment in Latvia.

CC’s contribution towards ensuring fair competition environment has been noted globally. For the five consecutive year the prestigious competition journal Global Competition Review put Latvia’s Competition Council among 37 of the world’s best competition protection institutions.

CC chairperson Skaidrīte Ābrama: «This year’s account will be my last as chairperson of Competition Council. I am happy for these eight years-long work I’ve had with my colleagues. We have managed to make the Competition Council an open, efficient, internationally praised and development-focused institution.»