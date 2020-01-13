Abkhaz leader Khajimba resigns after election-fraud protests

In Georgia’s separatist region of Abghazia, its «President» Raul Khajimba has resigned after four days of protests in the regional capital, Sukhumi.

U.S. government news portal RFERL reports that Former Abkhaz Prime Minister Sergei Shamba read Khajimba’s resignation statement to protesters near the presidential residence late on January 12.

Kvarchia said the region’s de facto legislature would take up the issue of deciding on the next leader in a session on January 13.

The announcement came just hours after Russian presidential aide Vladislav Surkov arrived in Sukhumi, joining a Russian delegation headed by Russian Deputy Security Council Chairman Rashid Nurgaliyev.

RFERL reports that the crisis in the breakaway Georgian region erupted on January 9, when demonstrators stormed the Sukhumi building housing Khajimba’s administration, asserting the September presidential election that he won was fraudulent.