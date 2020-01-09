Ābrama: Riga City Council has not given up hope for monopoly

Riga City Council has not given up hope of forming a monopoly in waste management, said Competition Council chairperson Skaidrīte Ābrama in an interview to TV3 programme 900 seconds on Thursday, 9 January.

She stresses Riga City Council still has not changed its thinking in regards to waste management.

«What normal investor is able to start in this procurement for waste management services if there is a specific condition that Riga City Council can, at any moment, terminate results of the tender after a year or two when CC declares there was no violation?» asks Ābrama, adding that evaluation of waste management service procurement is the duty of the Procurement Monitoring Bureau.

Ābrama has voiced an assumption that Riga City Council, although responsible for delegating waste management in Riga, is not even aware how to organize this. This increases the influence of external powers.

The head of CC said in regards to changes to the Competition Law, which are set to come to force this year, that Riga City Council is at the highest risk of allowing violations. The first year is devoted to consultations and penalties are intended to be applied only for repeated violations and failure to take warnings into account.

Ministers change – employees remain

In an interview to 900 seconds, Ābrama touched on the improvements to the medicine price creation mechanism. Previously, CC had noted that Latvia has the highest prices for medicine among Baltic States.

Healthcare Ministry is hard at work with the medicine price formation mechanism. Ābrama voiced hope minister Ilze Viņķele will be successful in this endeavour.

Ābrama notes that ministers change over the years, but ministry workers remain the same. This is why she is surprised why workers themselves have not insisted on performing changes, because the topic of medicine prices has been talked about for a decade or so.

Time for restart

As for the decision to leave the seat of CC chairperson, Ābrama mentioned the eight years she has spent in this position is a serious period of time. She admits she has had to ignore her personal needs and interests this whole time.

She does not deny it would have been different had CC been a more resource-wealthy state institution. Currently it is close to medium level. Nevertheless, it would be easier if there were more people and the chief of CC had their own office to work with documents.

Ābrama believes this is fair, admitting the need for a restart and new energy for the institution.

The head of CC outlines among accomplishments the dialogue with market participants, as well as outlining competition distortions committed by public persons.