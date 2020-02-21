Access to illegal TV content denied to 11 000 Latvian households last year

In 2019 access to illegal TV content in Latvia was denied to 11 000 households. A dozen criminal processes have been commenced over illegal supply of audiovisual content, as reported by State Police (VP).

Additionally, VP performed a total of 523 audiovisual content legality inspections, commencing 47 administrative violation cases.

Between 2017 and 2019 State Police performed 1 223 audiovisual content legality inspections, commencing 152 administrative violation cases, compiling 86 administrative violation reports. A total of 40 criminal processes were launched over this period of time.

Executive director of Par legālu saturu! association Dace Kotzeva says State Police’s efforts in prevention of illegal TV content distributors have helped reduce illegal provision of TV services by 17.7% last year, from 62 000 to 51 000.

Over the course of three years, thanks to efforts from police in combating content piracy, there has been a 49% reduction in the number of households using illegal connections, says Kotzeva.

She also stresses that following guilty charges of four persons, EUR 200 000 in compensation amounts have been paid over a course of more than a year.