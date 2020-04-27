Actual unemployment level in Latvia at 7.3% in March; registered level at 6.8%

The actual unemployment level in Latvia was 7.3% in March. When compared to February, it has increased 0.6 percentage points, according to Labour Force Survey Data from the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia.

The unemployment level registered with Latvia’s State Employment Agency (NVA) was 6.8%. When compared to February, this is a 0.5 percentage point increase.

Compared to March 2019, unemployment levels in Latvia have increased – 0.5 percentage points in actual unemployment levels and 0.2 percentage points in registered unemployment level.

Registered and actual unemployment levels are estimated using NVA data and CSP Labour Force Study Data.