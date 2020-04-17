Actually … more people died; China increases Wuhan victim number by half

In Wuhan, the Chinese city, where COVID-19 originated, authorities have increased the coronavirus-related death toll by 50%, The Guardian reports.

Wuhan’s prevention and control task force revised the death toll in the Chinese city upwards by 50% – from 2,579 to 3,869.

The Wuhan task force on virus prevention and control explained that the number had been increased with the number of patients who had died at home before reaching hospital, as well as correcting the mistakes of late and inaccurate reporting.

Officials added as cited by The Guardian: «Every loss of life during the epidemic is not just a source of sorrow for their family, but for the city as well. We would like to send our sincere sympathies to the family members.»