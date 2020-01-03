After German zoo fire, three suspects turn themselves to police

After a tragic fire in a German zoo that destroyed a primate house taking the lives of over 30 animals, three suspects have turned to police as investigators pointed to flying New Year paper lanterns as a possible cause.

German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle reports that the fire took place in the western German city of Krefeld early on January 1. A fire overnight destroyed Krefeld Zoo’s Great Ape House, killing most of the primates inside, the zoo said in a statement on Facebook.

Over 30 animals were killed, including orangutans, chimpanzees, gorillas and marmosets. A nearby gorilla garden was undamaged.

A 60-year-old woman and her two adult daughters are being investigated for their alleged role in the fire that burned down part of the Krefeld Zoo.

The three women turned themselves in after suggestions that the fire was caused by sky lanterns — burning, flying, paper lanterns that are banned in most federal states in Germany.

The suspects said to police they had released three such lanterns on New Year’s Eve.

Police said that, after a press conference appealing for information, several people had made statements to them about how the fire might have started.

Officials have yet to confirm whether or not any individual is to be charged, DW reports.