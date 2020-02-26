After Germany carnival attack, number of hurt people increases

German police, which investigates the incident of a car being driven into a crowd of people during a carnival, has stated that 52 people have been hurt in the incident. 35 of them are still being treated in hospital, British public broadcaster BBC reports.

Frankfurt’s general prosecutor’s office announced on Tuesday, February 25, that the victims were aged between two and 85 years old and eighteen of those hurt in Monday’s incident were children.

In Germany, a Rose Monday carnival on February 24 has been stopped by a driver driving onto its participants and injuring around 30 people, German public broadcaster DW reports.

On Monday, February 24, in the town of Volkmarsen, in the state of Hesse, a man rammed a silver Mercedes at high speed into people who were celebrating the Rose Monday carnival.

Local newspapers quoted witnesses as informing that the driver had gone around a barrier and sped into the crowd. A 29-year-old driver of the vehicle was detained at the scene, along with a second person who filmed the incident, DW reports.

Police and the Frankfurt General Prosecutor’s Office are probing the incident as an «attempted homicide»; however, they have not called it an attack, DW wrote.