After Turkey earthquake, 45 people saved from rubble

Rescue workers in Turkey are starting to reduce the scale of their efforts to find survivors after an earthquake on Friday, January 27, took the lives of 36 people.

British public broadcaster BBC reports that the magnitude-6.8 quake shook Turkey’s Elazig province late on Friday, causing buildings to collapse. It centered on the town of Sivrice in Elazig province.

Rescuers have managed to save around 45 people have been pulled alive from the rubble so far; however, more than 1,600 people were injured in the earthquake, with 104 still in hospital, officials stated, according to the BBC.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said the rescue operation was largely concluded, but teams had located six people still trapped under rubble.

«It has been around 36 hours [since the quake], but we are still in the hours where we can hope,» he told a news conference on Sunday, January 26, BBC reports.