After U.S. air strikes in Middle East, Iraqi militia head pledges revenge

In weekend U.S. air strikes in Iraq and Syria, not less than 25 people have been killed. The chief of a powerful militia warned of a tough reaction against American troops in Iraq.

Reuters news agency reports that the U.S. military carried out air strikes on Sunday, December 30, against the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia group in response to the killing of a U.S. civilian contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base, American officials said.

Iraqi security and militia sources have counted that at least 25 militia fighters were killed and at least 55 wounded following three U.S. air strikes in Iraq.

«The blood of the martyrs will not be in vain and our response will be very tough on the American forces in Iraq,» leading commander Jamal Jaafar Ibrahimi, known by his nom de guerre Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, noted late on Sunday.

Iran said it strongly condemned the raids as «terrorism».

Reuters reports that Mohandes is a senior commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces, an umbrella organisation of paramilitary groups mostly consisting of Iran-backed Shi’ite militias that was formally integrated into Iraq’s armed forces.