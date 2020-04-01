Agricultural product price level up 1.5% in Latvia last year

Compared to 2018, price index of agricultural output increased by 1.5 % in 2019, which was mainly due to the 5 % rise in prices of livestock products. Price index of crop products grew by 0.9 %.

Last year, the average purchase price of meat rose by 8.1 % – from 1 458.78 EUR/t in 2018 to 1 577.46 EUR/t in 2019. The highest rise in livestock production was recorded in pork price – of 18.4 %, reaching 1 608.67 EUR/t, which is the highest price registered since 2014, according to data from the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia.

The average purchase price of poultry rose by 6.6 % – from 1 755.50 EUR/t in 2018 to 1 872.20 EUR/t in 2019. Prices of beef and veal as well as mutton fell by 1.5 % and 4.2 %, respectively.

The average purchase price of milk rose by 3.6 % – from 283.37 EUR/t in 2018 to 293.50 EUR/t in 2019.

The average purchase price of eggs dropped from 7.15 to 6.89 EUR/100 eggs or by 3.6 %.

Average purchase price of grain fell by 7.3 % – from 168.34 EUR/t in 2018 to 155.97 EUR/t in 2019. The most significant decline was recorded in the average purchase price of barley (of 13.9 %) and rye (13.5 %). Last year, a downward grain price trend was observed on the markets. Upturn was registered in prices of potatoes – of 16.3 % or from 144.20 EUR/t in 2018 to 167.77 EUR/t in 2019. Prices of vegetables and rape seeds grew by 10 % and 4.7 %, respectively.