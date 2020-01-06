Air temperature +8° C, strong wind and rain expected in Latvia this week
The week is expected relatively warm – air temperature will range between 0° C… +8° C, as reported by Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.
On the night to Monday there was some precipitation in Latvia – snow, wet snow and rain in western parts. Minimal air temperature was around -2° C… -7° C. Drivers are advised to be careful because roads may have iced over.
Some precipitation is expected on Monday. Air temperature will remain at 0° C… +6° C.
Some precipitation is also expected on Tuesday – mostly rain. Wind will draw in from the south-west and south. Air temperature during the day and at night will be 0° C… +6° C.
On Wednesday a new precipitation zone will pass through Latvia, which will make it a precipitation-rich day. Western winds will also pick up in speed – in morning hours wind speed in Kurzeme is expected to reach 20 m/sec, whereas elsewhere in Latvia wind speed will reach 15-17 m/sec. This is also expected to be the warmest day of the week – when air temperature is set to reach +5° C… +8° C.
On Thursday there will be considerably less precipitation and slower winds. Air temperature is expected around +3° C… +5° C.
On Friday a new precipitation zone will pass through Latvia, so rain and wet snow are expected in many parts of Latvia. Anticyclone activity will increase on weekends. There will be less clouds and less precipitation. Wind speed will be low and daytime air temperature will be 0° C… +5° C.
Minister: Ventspils City Council needs to reduce Lembergs’ influence over municipality
It is the duty of Ventspils City Council as state officials to reduce the influence and control of Aivars Lembergs over the municipal administration’s work, mentions Latvia’s Environment Protection and Regional Development Minister Juris Pūce in a letter sent to Ventspils City Council deputies and executive director.
Award to Chernobyl series appreciated in Lithuania
In Lithuania, where much of the Chernobyl series about the tragic 1986 accident of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant was filmed, its award of the Golden Globe in the U.S. has been appreciated.
UK’s Johnson to start trade talks with EU on post-Brexit ties
The United Kingdom, which readies to leave the European Union in the end of January, is to start trade talks with the European Union.
Latvian NATO ambassador: Iranian general’s death makes situation dangerous
The situation has become dangerous and the conflict may escalate, said Latvian ambassador to NATO Edgars Skuja in an interview to TV3 programme 900 seconds, commenting on the US strike in Iraq that resulted in the death of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and nine other people.
Croatia makes step to left with election of new President
Presidential election in Croatia has ended with the victory of the former Prime Minister, social democrat Zoran Milanović. Croatia has taken over the European Union’s helm for a six-month period.
Petrol prices in Baltic States increase 13-16%
Last year, the price of 95th brand petrol in capital cities of Baltic States had increased 13-15.9%, whereas the price of diesel fuel had increased 5.9 – 9.8%, according to data compiled by LETA.
Estonian teachers to strike over dismissal of principal
Teachers at an Estonian school have announced a strike next week seeking to return their school principal to her position, which she was asked to leave unexpectedly in December.
Rīgas satiksme’s shareholder to ask prosecutor to assess council chairman’s approval
Municipal public transport company Rīgas satiksme shareholder, executive director of Riga City Council Juris Radzēvičs, plans to turn to the office of the prosecutor over the approval of Rolands Klinčs as council chairman of Rīgas satiksme, he said in an interview to Latvijas Radio on Monday, 6 January.
Iran to abandon nuclear deal limitations
Iran has stated it would no longer comply with the 2015 nuclear deal with European and world powers after Teheran’s tensions with the U.S. increased over the killing of a top Iranian general in Iraq.
Latvia’s biggest parties received EUR 1.2 million in donations; Unity, ZZS and Attīstībai/Par! in the lead
In 2019 the biggest political parties in Latvia received EUR 1 251 183 in donations. The largest donations were received by Attīstībai/Par!, Unity and the Union of Greens and Farmers, according to information from the Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau.
Iraqi parliament requires U.S. forces to leave after killing of Iran’s general
Iraqi legislators have decided to cancel the country’s request for the international coalition of forces to be in the country after the U.S. killed a key Iranian general.
Week in Lithuania: Turkish workers on strike, Transport Minister in trouble, Chinese probed over vandalism
Last week in Lithuania the key news stories were Turkish workers striking over wages in Kaunas, a Chinese woman being investigated over alleged vandalism and the Prime Minister meeting with embattled Transport minister.
CVK urges government to allocate around 915 000 euros for signature collection
After performing estimates, Latvia’s Central Election Commission sent a letter to Finance Ministry and the Cabinet of Ministers with a request to provide funding of EUR 914 870 for the organization of signature collection for a referendum in relation to legislative drafts halted by the state president, as reported by CVK representative Laura Zaharova.
2020 starts with slew of changes in Lithuanian life
The New Year in Lithuania has ushered in many key changes in nearly every field of life. The keenest observers counted at least three dozen novelties in taxation, education, health and salary and pension systems. BNN lists below just the most vivid changes.
Latvian army commences massive procurement of cargo and special logistical vehicles
2020 will mark the conclusion of the procurement of 120 Unimog cargo vehicles. In 2019, Latvian army also commenced a procurement of another type of transports and special logistical vehicles, as confirmed by Defence Ministry.
Industrial production output in Latvia decreases 0.2% in 2019
Compared to November 2018, industrial production output fell by 0.2 % in November 2019. That was affected by output drop in manufacturing by 0.8 % and in mining and quarrying by 16.9 %, while in electricity and gas supply there was an increase of 3.9 %.
In Estonia, 200 km internet cable built to cater 9 000 households
In Estonia, a high-speed internet cable has been built by electric grid operator Elektrilevi hoping to attract around 9 000 households to the project. For a customer to receive a connection, it will cost close to 200 euros.
Kazāks: FKTK merge with the Bank of Latvia has more advantages than disadvantages
The merge of the Bank of Latvia and Finance and Capital Market Commission (FKTK) has more advantages than disadvantages. Nevertheless, in this case it is important to separate monetary policy and financial market monitoring functions, as well as ensure reserves of the Bank of Latvia are not affected in litigations with the supervisory institution, said governor of the Bank of Latvia Mārtiņš Kazāks.
Catalan support to Spanish socialists gives hope to new government in Madrid
As Spain seeks to overcome a long political crisis, its interim Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has been supported by Catalonia's largest separatist party to form a coalition government.
Since 2016 the number of children in orphanages has dropped by more than 500
Since 2016 the number of children in orphanages around Latvia has declined by more than 500, as reported by Welfare Minister Ramona Petraviča in an interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma on Friday, 3 January.
Estonia officially joins UN Security Council
The Estonian flag has been raised at the UN Security Council in the U.S., where the Baltic country has been elected to protect international law globally, together with 14 other countries in 2020 and 2021. Estonia plans to Estonia will attend all sessions, have the right to vote and will chair two sanctions committees.
Prosecutor formerly responsible for Sprūds’ case given disciplinary penalty for negligence
Prosecutor Uldis Cinkmanis has been given a disciplinary penalty for negligence in the criminal case involving ex-insolvency administrator Māris Sprūds.
U.S. air strike on Iran general raises Middle East tensions
After a U.S. air strike in Iraq, where an influential Iranian general has been killed, Iran has warned of a harsh retaliation. The development is expected to increase tensions in the U.S.-Iran relations, which have been strained for long time already.
Riga’s mayor dismisses city council’s City Development Department’s director
Mayor of Riga Oļegs Burovs has cancelled the order made in his absence regarding the appointment of Emils Jakrins as acting director of Riga City Council’s City Development Department, as reported by the city council.
