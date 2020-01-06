Air temperature +8° C, strong wind and rain expected in Latvia this week

The week is expected relatively warm – air temperature will range between 0° C… +8° C, as reported by Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.

On the night to Monday there was some precipitation in Latvia – snow, wet snow and rain in western parts. Minimal air temperature was around -2° C… -7° C. Drivers are advised to be careful because roads may have iced over.

Some precipitation is expected on Monday. Air temperature will remain at 0° C… +6° C.

Some precipitation is also expected on Tuesday – mostly rain. Wind will draw in from the south-west and south. Air temperature during the day and at night will be 0° C… +6° C.

On Wednesday a new precipitation zone will pass through Latvia, which will make it a precipitation-rich day. Western winds will also pick up in speed – in morning hours wind speed in Kurzeme is expected to reach 20 m/sec, whereas elsewhere in Latvia wind speed will reach 15-17 m/sec. This is also expected to be the warmest day of the week – when air temperature is set to reach +5° C… +8° C.

On Thursday there will be considerably less precipitation and slower winds. Air temperature is expected around +3° C… +5° C.

On Friday a new precipitation zone will pass through Latvia, so rain and wet snow are expected in many parts of Latvia. Anticyclone activity will increase on weekends. There will be less clouds and less precipitation. Wind speed will be low and daytime air temperature will be 0° C… +5° C.