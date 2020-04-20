Air temperature in Latvia to reach +18° C this week

In spite of air temperature dropping below 0 C at night this week, daytime air temperature will be more spring-like as air temperature is expected to reach +16° C… +18° C, as reported by Latvian State Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.

Meteorologists predict the sky will become clear this week. Wind will draw from the north and will be moderate.

The amount of clouds is expected to be volatile in the coming days. The possibility of rain also exists, especially in eastern regions. At night air temperature in many areas will not exceed +2° C… +4° C. In certain regions air temperature will drop as far as -1° C… -2° C.

Daytime air temperature will reach +7° C… +11° C. Wind will draw in from the north.

On the night to Wednesday, 22 April, clouds will disperse and in many parts of Latvia air temperature will drop slightly below 0° C. During the day, however, as the wind gradually turns from the west, air temperature will range from +9° C to +16° C. On Thursday it is expected for air temperature to become slightly warmer.

On Friday the active cyclone above Russia’s south-west territories will increase the amount of clouds. Some rain and string wind is also expected. Air temperature in most of Latvia will reach +12° C… +17° C. Air temperature will remain above 0° C at night.

Rain is expected in many parts of Latvia on Saturday. Wet snow is expected in the north-east. Wind speed along the coast may reach 14 m/sec. As wind draws in from the north, colder masses of air will be carried to the country. As a result of this, air temperature will not exceed +10° C during the day. At night, air temperature will drop below 0° C in many parts of the country. Sunday’s weather will be dictated by an anticyclone, which means now precipitation and calm wind.