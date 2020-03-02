Air temperature to reach +10° C in Latvia in first week of March

Weather will be volatile in Latvia in the first week of March. Although it will be relatively warm and air temperature may reach +10° C, it will rain often. On some days there will also be strong wind, as reported by Latvia’s Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.

On Monday, 2 March, weather will be dictated by high atmospheric pressure, making the sky clear from time to time. Precipitation is expected mainly in Latvia’s eastern parts. Wind will draw in from the south and south-west. At night, air temperature will approach 0 C. Drivers are asked to be careful because roads may become slippery.

Daytime air temperature in most of Latvia may reach up to +9° C.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, as cyclone activity increases, the sky will be cloudy and there is a possibility of rainfall. Wind speed may reach 15 m/sec along the coast and in the country’s eastern parts on Wednesday. Both nights and days will be warm – at night air temperature will not go below +2° C… +5° C, whereas daytime air temperature will be +4° C… +9° C.

At the end of the week, the sky will be cloudy. There may be rain and wet snow in Latvia’s eastern areas. Wind will calm down and, as colder masses of air flows to the country, air temperature at night will be +1° C… +4° C, whereas daytime air temperature will be within +2° C… +6° C.

On weekends, under high atmospheric pressure there will be more sun and considerably less precipitation. As colder masses of air flow to the country, air temperature may drop below 0° C at times at night.