Aivars Lembergs’ controversial stunts about COVID-19 restrictions

Author: Ģirts Valdis Kristovskis

COVID-19 virus is very impressive and gorgeous. It is beautifully visualized. It causes death and suffering in volumes capable of changing the world and people’s behaviour. Quickly and mercilessly. Even US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, having experienced the viciousness of the virus, were forced to turn down their previously arrogant and self-righteous tone. This is impressive – that the world’s greatest change. This includes Aivars Lembergs.

As reported by Neatkarīgā Rīta Avīze, he has complained to Riga Regional Court and has requested respecting this dangerous virus. Ironically, though, he does this more to prolong the court process and delay hearings in his criminal case.

Why not?! Many people see opportunities in the crisis and rush to use it in their interest. In the end, along with existential challenges, restrictions on public gathering, quality of life decline and damages, there are also positive changes. There are many different opportunities, creative, innovative and efficient solutions for organization of work. Although Lembergs promotes himself as the one who launched production of medical face masks in Ventspils, there are still some unused opportunities.

Thereby the crisis has opened many people’s eyes, creating the opportunity to look at society from the side.

As usual for the city of tomorrow, the great visionary Lembergs continues herding Krišjānis Kariņš’s government. It is completely incapable of taking action! The volume of freights handled by the freeport has dropped catastrophically directly because of the government. The objective of the Transport Ministry under Tālis Linkaits has always been to destroy Latvia’s transit sector! On top of that, the freight volume decline has nothing to do with the global COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, Ventspils City municipality’s revenue has dropped by four million euros. According to Lembergs, Riga’s residents are not the least bit interested in the situation in Ventspils, its problems and its history.

It should be said here – the government’s interest about the situation in Ventspils is unjustifiably low. The municipal affairs minister Juris Pūce remains idle even after the Administrative Regional Court made it clear in its 27 March ruling that the work organized by Ventspils City Municipality does not meet requirements of regulations. The ruling makes it clear that the rights of the four opposition deputies – Ģirts Valdis Kristovskis, Dace Korna, Aivis Landmanis and Ivars Landmanis – to participate in the work performed by the city council and its committees are being actively suppressed! And yet, unlike his insistence towards Riga City Council, minister Pūce is not in any rush to demand compliance with the law and respect of the rights of minority deputies in Ventspils.

Read also: BNN INTERVIEW | How is COVID-19 used to prolong Lembergs’ trial?

Ironically, in the context of COVID-19, the man whose name has become synonymous with authoritarian and illegitimate regime in Ventspils, Aivars Lembergs actively appeals about this rights and interests to the conscience of Riga Regional Court. To justify postponing hearings in the criminal case until the end of the state of emergency, he used such existential arguments like being part of the risk group and having heart problems. On 14 April newspaper Neatkarīgā Rīta Avīze, which is owned by the brother of Lembergs’ daughter-in-law, wrote that the suspended head of Ventspils City Council told Riga Regional Court: «Honoured members of the court! Let’s assume I get sick and die from coronavirus. How would you feel for the rest of your lives? You’d basically become accomplices in a murder!»

On top of that, the ideologist behind limiting the rights of Ventspils minority deputies has stressed that «the court is objective only when it acts the same way in the same situations. This is not the case now! This is why I would ask you not to risk with my and other family members’ health. Of course, no one will blame you if I die from the coronavirus here. This is clear. Because you will not be infected, you will still have the moral high ground.»

The assumption Lembergs used at Riga Regional Court was likely intended for fight for the minds of uninformed members of the audience.

Lies and conspiracy theories are traditionally used in information wars. Even US President Donald Trump has attacked the World Health Organization to relieve some sense of self-righteousness and inaction in limiting COVID-19, accusing the organization of hiding information about the epidemic. Unfortunately, we have to admit in majority of similar cases democracy is paralysed in the face of undisguised shamelessness. This much is confirmed by the 14 April publication of magazine Privātā Dzīve [Private Life], in which Lembergs says he is not too stressed about the virus. He says the virus is too exaggerated. But he is nonetheless an obedient citizen who «complies with security measures adopted by the government, because residents should be given an example».

The type of example residents are presented by the suspended head of the city council, who is also accused of committing serious crimes, is demonstrated by the diametrically opposing arguments, and therefore goals, in both 14 April publications. On top of that, Lembergs’ invitation for Riga Regional Court to act equally in the same situations and his appeal towards morally ethical matters also outline Lembergs’ hypocrisy as the head of Ventspils City Council. As of 19 March, Ventspils City Council does not provide minority deputies information about COVID-19 preventive measures.

Proposals from the four deputies to organize remote meetings of the city council, committees and commissions to improve the operations of the city council continue to be ignored, which is similar to many state administration institutions and municipalities.

Of course, there is always room for discussions if use of disinfectants and maintaining distance during COVID-19 pandemic, as recommended by Ventspils City Council, is a sufficient enough measure. There is room for discussions. But it is clear that by ignoring the proposal of minority deputies to hold meetings remotely, the opportunity to check the operation of Ventspils City Council’s information and communication system during a crisis is not used.

But there is one special nuance. It is publicly known that Riga Regional Court has noticed Anrijs Lembergs, who sits alongside the suspended mayor of Ventspils on the bench of the accused, has respiratory problems. This is why the court has asked State Police to check possible violation of self-isolation requirements committed by Anrijs Lembergs. Lembergs has not informed minority deputies about his family facing infection problem. This is irresponsible. Especially considering that at the same time as referencing COVID-19 pandemic risks when requesting cancellation of hearings of Riga Regional Court, he mentions taking care of the health of his family members.

Meetings of Ventspils City Council are still not organized remotely. This way the interests and safety of minority deputies of the city council and other people are ignored.