Aivars Lembergs maintains dominant influence over Ventspils in spite of US sanctions

In spite of US sanctions applied to criminally accused and suspended Ventspils Mayor Aivars Lembergs, he maintains a dominant position in Ventspils City Council. There is also a risk of the US Department of the Treasury being unhappy with this, as reported by TV3 programme Nekā personīga.

As noted by the programme’s journalists – although nearly two months have passed since the application of sanctions, it remains unknown if US sanctions have accomplished their goal.

The sanctions applied by US Department of the Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) demand for banks to deny him and organizations controlled by him access to financial services.

«The objective is ending Lembergs’ political and economic influence, which so far has been bad for Latvia and the NATO alliance as a whole,» the programme notes.

Although Lembergs has lost post in multiple prestigious sports organizations and Ventspils municipal structures after being subjected to sanctions, banks still allow Lembergs to maintain influence over Ventspils City Council, which may make the US Department of the Treasury unhappy.

«Firstly it needs to be stressed that Ventspils municipality is no among the sanctioned persons, but at the same time banks and financial institutions need to make sure these and other persons do not work in the interest of the persons under sanctions. This means the banks’ approach is such that they have to pay increased attention to business interactions performed by Ventspils municipality to make sure they are not performed in the interest of persons under sanctions,» Nekā personīga was told by Finance and Capital Market Commission (FKTK) Kristaps Markovskis.

Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry (VARAM) believes a risk for Ventspils’ financial security would cease to exist only if Lembergs is no longer the chairman of the city council or the head of the finance committee. Nevertheless, the ministry believes only members of Ventspils City Council can decide on this.

The opposition of Ventspils City Council is confident Lembergs has not lost his influence over financial decisions in the municipality – real power is masked so that it is not possible to complain, the programme notes.

Ventspils City Council deputy Ģirts Valdis Kristovskis told Nekā personīga that the effect of sanctions has so far been unimpressive – Lembergs has switched from one committee to another and has continued working the same way he did before sanctions.

«A couple of days ago Ventspils budget was approved, and it was completely developed under Lembergs’ watchful eye, just like in previous years – in a small circle of associates,» says Kristovskis.

Nekā personīga reports that the account of Lembergs’ party For Latvia and Ventspils in Luminor bank has been halted. This much has been confirmed by Lembergs to the programme, and he has promised to turn to court over it.

Read also: BNN investigation | Raunas street property: quiet assistant with a «secret wallet» for Lembergs

Information from Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau shows that the last donation was received by the party on 11 September 2019. One Juris Kanels had donated EUR 5 to the party. On 16 April 2019 the same amount was donated by Guntis Blumbergs, Jānis Vītoliņš and Lembergs himself.