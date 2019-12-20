Alcohol and tobacco products to become more expensive in Latvia next year

In accordance with the Law on Excise Tax, with 1 January 2020 onward, excise tax on tax products and tobacco products (except for cigarettes) will increase, reminds State Revenue Service (VID).

The possible changes from oil price rise for retail trade (excise and VAT) will include the following:

-petrol +0.04 euros (with VAT);

-diesel fuel +0.05 euros (with VAT);

-oil gas +0.03 euros (with VAT);

Possible changes on tobacco products in retail trade (excise and VAT):

-cigars and cigarillos (10 piece pack) +0.09 euros (with VAT);

-smoking tobacco (40 g pack) +0.24 euros (with VAT).

VID points out that traders engaged in oil products and tobacco product circulation will have to run inventory and submit to VID excise tax difference estimates and pay excise tax difference for stored oil and tobacco products.

VID has developed a detailed method for traders engaged in oil and tobacco products. It is available at VID website www.vid.gov.lv.

Additional information can be acquired by contacting VID over the phone (67120000).