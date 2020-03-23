Alcohol production in Latvia down 63.4% in January

The volume of produced alcohol volumes in Latvia had declined 63.4% in January when compared to the same month of 2019, according to goods circulation data from the State Revenue Service (VID).

In total, alcohol in Latvia was produced in volumes of 502 620 litres of absolute alcohol in January 2020, which is 869 080 litres less when compared with January 2019.

The volume of ethyl alcohol produced in Latvia in January was 502 620 litres of absolute alcohol, which is 21.9% more when compared to the same month of 2019. No dehydrated alcohol was produced this January. Last year, however, 959 250 litres of dehydrated alcohol was produced in Latvia.

In January 2020 the volume of imported ethyl alcohol in Latvia was 1.177 million litres of absolute alcohol, which is 15.5% less when compared to January 2019.

The volume of sold ethyl alcohol in Latvia had dropped 68.1% or 389 840 litres of absolute alcohol in January 2020 – 182 350 litres of absolute alcohol was sold in January 2020 and 572 190 litres in January 2019.

The volume of ethyl alcohol used in Latvia for production of alcoholic beverages was 1.128 million litres in January 2020, which is 5.4% more when compared to the same month of 2019 – 1.069 million litres of absolute alcohol.

Exports of alcohol to other EU countries reached 471 110 litres in January 2020, which is 1.2% less when compared to January 2019.

LETA had previously reported that in 2019 a total of 6.889 million litres of absolute alcohol was produced in Latvia, which is 5.939 million litres less when compared to 2018.