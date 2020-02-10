Aldis Gobzems intends to form his own political party

Latvian Saeima deputy Aldis Gobzems has announced plans to found his own political party soon. This announcement was made by the politician in an interview LTV programme Rīta Panorāma on Monday, 10 February.

In his interview to public media the politician criticized the existing party system in the country and said it should be changed. The political party Gobzems wants to found will stand in favour of having the country’s president elected by the nation. Additionally, his party would urge changing the election system, making it so that deputies are elected and called off regardless of their respective party.

Gobzems did not say how his party would be financed and who might join. He also did not reveal its potential name.

Read also: KPV LV expels Gobzems, its former PM candidate