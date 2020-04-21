Aldis Gobzems unlikely to get away with throwing around insults scot-free

The court of justice has declared that by calling Mārtiņš Bunkus a mafia grunt and bandit, Aldis Gobzems has spread fake news. The court declared Gobzems’ behaviour unacceptable because the defendant has not provided a single piece of evidence to prove his statements are true.

Sworn attorney Anete Bergmane, who represents Bunkus family in court, told Delvi.lv: «As an attorney I cannot comment on Gobzems’ beliefs on relations with the government, but I can clearly and critically evaluate nature, course and arguments of the defendant in the particular civil case.»

Bergmane told Delfi.lv that Gobzems had to prove in court there was reason to call Bunkus a bandit a mafia grunt and a person who stole money. But Gobzems provided neither a written explanation nor any evidence proving his claims.

A couple of days after sworn attorney Mārtiņš Bunkus’ death on 30 May 2018 Gobzems started actively spreading information during his pre-election campaign about Bunkus’ alleged ties to the mafia, calling him a mafia grunt and a bandit. Gobzems claimed his statements are trustworthy because he answers for his words. In particular, he said Mārtiņš Bunkus’ family should be in prison, Bergmane reminded Delfi.lv.

It is worth mentioning that the court also found Gobzems acted in violation of general moral and ethical principles with this. He has also voiced an unreasonably offensive opinion when he said Bunkus family should be put in prison. This is why Riga City Vidzeme Suburb Court has decided to fine Gobzems EUR 11 833.68 in favour of Mārtiņš Bunkus’ family.

More on this topic: Court to enforce nearly 12 000 euros from Gobzems for defaming Bunkus family

«Two weeks ago a state official known to all as a bandit was shot dead,» said Gobzems in an interview to LTV programme Tieša runa on 13 June 2018 in relation to Mārtiņš Bunkus. This was one of the statements that prompted the deceased insolvency administrator’s family to take this matter to court.

In 2018 Latvian Council of Sworn Advocates excluded Gobzems from their ranks for spreading false statements.

Mārtiņš Bunkus was shot dead on 30 May 2018 when he was passing Riga Forest Cemetery in his car. Shortly after the murder police found a burned down vehicle that may have been used by the murderer. The car also had forged registration plate.

Police still have not found the murderer.

It was also reported that in January 2020 the court of first instance declined a different plea from Bunkus family against Gobzems.

Publishing house Dienas Bizness is also a defendant in this case, because they had published Gobzems’ statements. In his interview to the newspaper in 2018, Gobzems claimed Mārtiņš Bunkus’ brother Kaspars was an official in the State Revenue Service (VID) and had used his official position to offer businessmen to settle problems with VID in exchange for a fee.