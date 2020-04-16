Amazon appeals against French ruling to bar sale of non-essential goods

Amazon has voiced disagreement with the ruling by a French court obliging the e-commerce giant to stop the sale of non-essential items or risk a fine of one million euros a day, The Guardian reports.

This week’s ruling, which has already been suspended pending appeal, required the company to only accept orders for groceries, toiletries and medical products as part of the wider lockdown imposed in France.

The company was sued by the Sud Commerce union after the hospitalisation of an Amazon employee un virus diagnoses at several sites prompted the union to declare the company unsafe to work for, The Guardian reports.

Amazon immediately appealed against the Nanterre court ruling, securing a suspension of the requirements until conclusion of the appeal. In a statement, it argued as cited by The Guardian: «We disagree with today’s decision by the Nanterre court and are currently assessing its implications for our French logistics sites.»