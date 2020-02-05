«America’s future is blazing bright», says Trump in state of the union speech

US President Donald Trump has delivered his state of the union speech in the US Congress, highlighting the achievements of his administration in economy and foreign policy. Speaker of the lower house of the Congress has torn up his speech in protest, AP news agency reports.

Addressing on Tuesday, February 4, the US Congress and a nation sharply divided by Trump’s impeachment, the US President used the speech to describe a «Great American Comeback» on his watch, just three years after he took office decrying a land of «American carnage» under his predecessor.

«America’s enemies are on the run, America’s fortunes are on the rise and America’s future is blazing bright,» Trump declared. «In just three short years, we have shattered the mentality of American decline and we have rejected the downsizing of America’s destiny. We are moving forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago, and we are never going back.»

The partisan discord was on clear display during and after the address. Republican legislators chanted «Four More Years,» but House Speaker, Democrat Nancy Pelosi tore up her copy of Trump’s speech as he ended his speech.