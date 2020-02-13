Animal rights activists show footage of cruel treatment of animals at Lithuanian fur farm

Animal rights activists have made a video recording depicting unacceptable conditions in which minks are kept in some fur mark in Lithuania, as reported by Lithuanian public media LRT with reference to Daily Mail.

The video shows minks in dirty, cramped cages, many showing erratic behaviour. Animal rights activists also showed footage of some of the animals bloody and injured.

The video was taken by Open Cages organization members. Its representative Connor Jackson says there is no excuse to treat animals this way.

Lithuanian fur farm interest representatives from FurLithuania also admit the conditions depicted in the video are unacceptable. They have also asked this situation to be reported to the Lithuanian Veterinary Agency.

Open Cages representative in Lithuania Gabrielė Vaitkevičiūtė told Lithuanian public media that sometimes fur farms can be certified even without meeting all requirements, adding that the new laws have been composed by people representing interests of fur farms.

Britain had banned fur farms in 2000. However, animal rights activists urge the government to also ban imports of fur products from other European countries.

The articled originally appeared on LRT English https://www.lrt.lt/en/news-in-english/19/1142117/activists-reveal-appalling-conditions-at-lithuanian-fur-farms