Anna Emīlija Maligina’s and Dzīvokļi.lv owned real estate in Jurmala auctioned off

A piece of land and two buildings located on Kāpu Street 60 in Jurmala jointly owned by pharmaceutical company Olainfarm’s deceased owner Valērijs Maligins’ daughter Anna Emīlija Maligina and LLC Dzīvokļi.lv have been sold at an online auction, according to information from the website.

The price at the auction was EUR 338 600. The real estate property was evaluated at EUR 173 600 and this was the initial price. The bid at the auction was EUR 3 000. The initial price is not applied with VAT.

The size of the piece of land is 712 m2. On this piece of land stands a residential building with a total area of 173.9 m2 and a shed 7.2 m2 large.

Property value assessment was performed by LLC Interbaltija.

It is jointly owned by Anna Emīlija Maligina and Dzīvokļi.lv. The latter is also the collector. Anna Emīlija Maligina owns one-third of the real estate property, whereas Dzīvokļi.lv owns two-thirds.

The electronic auction commenced 16 January 2020 and concluded 17 February. The auction was organized by sworn court bailiff Mārtiņš Eglītis.

Anna Emīlija Maligina’s guardian Signe Baldere-Sildedze had previously said Valērijs Maligins’ daughters Nika and Irina have transferred ownership rights over the real estate located on Kāpu Street 60 to LLC Dzīvokļi.lv. The law dictates that no one can be left in joint ownership if they do not want to be in it. Therefore Riga District Court in Jurmala ruled in favour of satisfying the request from Dzīvokļi.lv on distribution of jointly owned real estate.

«In this situation one of the joint owners is my daughter, and unfortunately the situation with inheritance is what it is. This is why my child does not have the opportunity to use her rights because of existing laws. The law provides a specific procedure – an order within which such rights are exercised. Unfortunately, the decisions of both other inheritors – Irina Maligina and Nika Saveļjeva – oppose Anna Emīlija Maligina’s interests, but the law allows such a situation. Even Jurmala City Orphan Court’s opinion does not align with the court’s ruling,» explains Baldere-Sildedze.

BNN had previously reported – to make sure Maligins’ underaged daughter Anna Emīlija Maligina does not receive the properties included in her inheritance, firth the shares of the older inheritors Irina Maligina and Nika Saveļjeva were sold to LLC Pūcēni and LLC Dzīvokļi.lv for a price considerably below the actual property value. According to BNN sources, these deals were signed on behalf of Nika Saveļjeva by her husband Sergejs Saveļjevs and his father Andrejs Saveļjevs.

While Andrejs and Sergejs Saveļjevs operate with Nika’s owned properties using a document signed by her and providing them with authority, Irina Maligina’s ownership shares, according to BNN sources, are managed by former Olainfarm board members Pāvels Rebenoks and Mārtiņš Krieķis with contracts and «promises to benefit her».

More on this topic: BNN investigation | Rebenoks and Krieķis may have plans to return to Olainfarm board despite ties to serious crimes

Dzīvokļi.lv was registered in 2010. The company’s sole and beneficial owner is Marks Peisahovičs.

BNN had previously reported that on 18 July 2019 Riga District Court decided to satisfy the plea from Anna Emīlija Maligina on distribution of ownership rights. The court prohibited the two older sisters from transferring their ownership rights to LLC Olmafarm. An entry was made to the Enterprise Register in favour of Anna Emīlija Maligina. This ruling is not subject to appeal.

Baldere-Sildedze had previously mentioned that Anna Emīlija Maligina has turned to court over distribution of her father’s inheritance because she could not reach an agreement with her older sisters.

Baldere-Sildedze claimed Irina Maligina and Saveļjeva have already transferred nearly all of their father’s previously owned real estate properties to LLC Pūcēni and Dzīvokļi.lv without informing their youngest sister of their decision and without offering her to exercise pre-purchase rights.

Read also: Mārtiņš Krieķis’ secret conversations or everyone is a fool