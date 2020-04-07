Another month stuck home. Latvian government extends state of emergency

The state of emergency declared in Latvia because of COVID-19 pandemic has been extended until 12 May, as confirmed by Foreign Affairs Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs on social media on 7 April.

The initial decision on measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Latvia stated that the state of emergency, as well as numerous restrictions that came with it, would last from 13 March until 14 April.

Following the government’s decision, however, the state of emergency has been extended until 12 May.

The Law on the Emergency Situation and State of Exception provides for the Saeima Praesidium to include the decision made by the Cabinet of Ministers on extending the state of emergency to the agenda immediately. If the Saeima declines it, the government’s decision is null and void and the measures that come with it are immediately cancelled.

On 3 April Latvia’s president Egils Levits promulgated amendments to the Law on the Emergency Situation and State of Exception, providing the government the right to declare extension of the state of emergency an unlimited number of times.

Until now the law provided the government the right to declare a state of emergency and extend it only once and for a period of time no longer than three months.

«Although the situation is currently under control, the crisis and the pandemic are not over. This is why the state of emergency will be extended for another four weeks,» Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš told journalists after a meeting of coalition parties.

Meanwhile, Jurijs Perevoščikovs, who is the director of the Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre’s Infectious Diseases Risk Analysis Department, said during a press-conference on Monday that certain restrictions may be eased if strict monitoring remains in place.

At the same time, the epidemiologist admits that easing certain security measures would not mean lifting the state of emergency. When asked about the potential extension, Perevoščikovs said he believes ‘it should remain for at least three weeks’.