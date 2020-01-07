Another split? Riga City Council’s leading powers have trouble with coalition agreement

Failure to agree on coalition agreement’s implementation could result in a possible split of Riga City Council’s ruling coalition, according to LETA agency’s unofficial information.

On Monday, 6 January, a meeting of coalition partners took place in Riga City Council. During this meeting, participants discussed the municipality’s budget for 2020. However, even before the budget’s approval heated arguments erupted between Riga’s Mayor Oļegs Burovs and deputies of For Riga! opposition bloc.

The coalition agreement provided for each coalition partner to have a specific field they would be responsible over. According to LETA, members of the coalition had also agreed on which institutions will be led by which coalition partner.

For example, members of the city council agreed to put the City Development Department in the hands of For Riga! bloc. Emīls Jakrins was appointed as this department’s acting director a couple of weeks ago. However, after coming back from vacation, Burovs decided to dismiss Jakrins.

Vice-mayor Druvis Kleins had added changes to public transport company Rīgas satiksme’s council by dismissing Normunds Narvaišs from his position as council chairman. On Monday, 6 January, Honour to Serve Riga board member and RS shareholder Juris Radzevičs decided to reinstate Narvaišs in his post.

Members of the bloc left the 6 January meeting of the coalition, saying that although their political organization does not intend to leave the coalition, they do not plan to continue working with Burovs. For Riga! members say they intend to work only with faction leaders from now on.

For Riga! leader Oskars Putniņš said it would be wrong to comment on what was discussed at the coalition meeting to avoid a situation when «coalition partners talk behind each other’s back».

When asked about Radzevičs’ activities in RS, Putniņš admitted that representatives of the bloc have ‘mixed feelings’. Nevertheless, they hope no one can prevent them from continuing the course towards tidying up the company.

Druvis Kleins, a representative of For Riga!, said he would rather not comment on the coalition’s internal affairs. He only said that disagreements do not revolve around Rīgas satiksme or specific people, rather it is about compliance with general cooperation principles.