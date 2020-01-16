Anris Leimanis picked as RB Rail council chairman

Anris Leimanis, independent council member from Latvian shareholder, has been picked as Rail Baltica joint Baltic company AS RB Rail council chairman. Ahti Kuningas and Karolis Sankovskis will serve as vice-chairmen, as confirmed by the company.

Anris Leimanis is an experienced corporate management expert. He has worked in RB Rail council since June 2019.

As acting chairman, Anris Leimanis will focus on updating RB Rail corporate strategy and goals, attraction of high-class professionals in the company’s board, as well as provide effective monitoring of management.

Under his leadership the council will assess organizational structure to coordinate it with the current stage of Rail Baltica, evaluate options to improve the risk management system and focus on communication with participating member states, EU institutions, suppliers and RB Rail employees, the company explains.

«At the end of 2019, RB Rail council, having coordinated with the project’s shareholders, had successfully sped up the project’s implementation, affirming a considerable increase of RB Rail budget and number of employees in accordance with the project’s current stage. In 2020 RB Rail was provided with all the necessary resources to perform construction of Rail Baltica mainline railway and develop an efficient strategy for the project’s construction work. The latter includes procurement of construction services and construction materials. Rail Baltica project has reached a high degree of maturity, which is thanks to support from Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, their ministries and the European Commission,» says the newly-elected Leimanis.

Aside from duties in AS RB Rail, Leimanis is also an independent council member and vice-chairman in LLC Latvijas Mobilais telefons (LMT). Leimanis also manages Latvian Public and Private Partnership Association and actively participates in the work performed by different NGOs. Before being appointed to his new post in RB Rail, Anris Leimanis held multiple high-ranking positions in Lattelecom Group companies. Additionally, for 13 years he was the board chairman of the largest private pension fund AS Pirmais Slēgtais Pensiju Fonds.

Anris Leimanis graduated with Master’s degree in Law from the University of the Pacific McGeorge School of Law in California, USA, as well as Master of Business Administration in Riga Business School. He also carried out corporate management research at Oxford University’s St John’s College in Britain. Leimanis is a graduate of Baltic Institute of Corporate Governance’s programmes Professional Board Member (2017) and Council Chairman (2019).

RB Rail council consists of six members – two picked by each shareholder for three years. Estonian shareholder has appointed Estonian Economy and Communication Ministry’s deputy secretary general for transports Ahti Kuningas and Estonian Economy and Communication Ministry’s deputy secretary general’s advisor Anti Moppel. Latvian shareholder has picked Latvian Transport Ministry’s deputy state secretary Ligita Austrupe and independent member Anri Leimanis. Lithuanian shareholder has appointed Karolis Sankovski, AB Lietuvos Geležinkeliai infrastructure CEO, and Romas Švedas – AB Lietuvos Geležinkeliai board chairman.