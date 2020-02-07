Antarctica temperature record registered five years after previous one
In Antarctica, the warmest air temperature has been registered since the records begun, namely 18.3 °C. The previous warmth record was logged in 2015 and was 17.5 °C, British news portal The Guardian reports.
On Thursday, February 6, a tweet from Argentina’s meteorological agency revealed the record, which stated it was a new record for the station since its records started in 1961. The reading, taken at Esperanza military base on the northern tip of the continent’s peninsular, beats Antarctica’s previous record of 17.5°C, set in March 2015.
Data of the World Meteorological Organization showed that Antarctica’s peninsular – the area that points towards South America – is one of the fastest warming places on Earth, warming by almost 3°C over the past 50 years. Almost all the region’s glaciers are melting, The Guardian reports.
Law enforcers find enormous illegal cigarette production facility in Jelgava
As part of a large-scale investigation, Latvian State Police uncovered an illegal cigarette production facility in Jelgava this week. The facility was impressive: professionally set up with modern cigarette manufacturing equipment. It is reported to be one of the biggest such illegal facilities ever uncovered in the country’s history, as reported by State Police representative Lāsma Kursīte.
Suspended Economy Ministry’s state secretary may refuse transfer to CSP
Next week, on 11 February, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Latvia plans to decide on Economy Ministry’s prepared legislative acts, in accordance with which Edmunds Valantis is to be approved as the new state secretary to the ministry and the previous state secretary Ēriks Eglītis is to be approved as the new chief of the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia. Eglītis, however, is unlikely to agree to this.
Russian fishermen saved by Estonian, Finnish rescuers
In the Baltic Sea, off the coast of Estonia, a Russian fishing trawler has encountered difficulties leading to a rescue operation, in which seven crew members have been taken to safety, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.
Latvia’s president says ruling government coalition is stable
«The coalition remains stable,» said Latvia’s President Egils Levits in an interview to TV3 programme 900 seconds.
Opposition skips meeting and thereby lets Riga’s mayor keep his seat
Members of opposition parties in Riga City Council skipped the meeting on Thursday, 7 February. Because of this there was no quorum and the meeting was thereby cancelled. This allowed Riga City Council chairman Oļegs Burovs keep his seat.
German federal land PM steps down after taboo support from far right
In Germany, the support of the far-right party Alternative for Germany has proved to be both the king-maker and the stumbling stone for the federal state premier of Thuringia. Protests and criticism from Chancellor Angela Merkel have resulted in Thomas Kemmerich stepping down after a day in the post, Deutsche Welle reports.
Pavels Rebenoks is unlikely to receive access to official secrets in Latvia
One of the winners of the Latvenergo council members personnel selection process, Latvian Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s advisor Pāvels Rebenoks is unlikely to be provided with access to official secrets, as reported by LTV programme Panorāma on Thursday, 6 February.
Snowy and rainy weekend expected in Latvia
Cyclone activity will go down at the end of the work week. This means the sky will become clear on Friday. Only some snow is expected in eastern regions of Latvia in the evening, as reported by Latvia’s Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.
Coronavirus infections in China exceed 30 000 people
Over 30 000 people have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus in China, while new cases at a much smaller scale have been registered in Germany, the United Kingdom and Italy, according to Deutsche Welle.
Bank: people do not create safety pillows even if they can afford it
Although approximately 60% of employed people have more than 20% of their monthly income left after satisfying their regular expenses, on average a half of them have not saved up safety pillow funds worth three months of expenses, as concluded in Finoterapija study – Citadele Bank’s free automated online consultation system, based on responses from 2 300 participants.
Cameras banned by US used to monitor Lithuanian leaders
The video surveillance cameras manufactured in China by companies applied with US sanctions are used in cars used by Lithuanian political leaders, as well as in areas like state border guard and migration control, as concluded by journalists of Lithuanian public media LRT.
Latvian ministry to request expansion of legislative act on Riga City Council's dismissal
Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry has plans to request expanding Saeima’s already conceptually supported legislative act for the dismissal of Riga City Council, as journalists were told by minister Juris Pūce on Thursday, 6 February.
Lithuanian intelligence speaks about threats from Russia in a more modest way
Another year, another report by Lithuanian intelligence on national threats, but, this time, it looked like a read from the press reports, Kęstutis Girnius, associate professor at Vilnius University, told BNN.
Latvian justice minister asks prime minister to dismiss economy minister
Latvian Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns has asked Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš to dismiss Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro over the situation with Latvenergo.
Calls for Estonian subtitles in film festivals voiced by Estonian Culture Minister
Tõnis Lukas, the Estonian Culture Minister, has encouraged organisers of cultural events to ensure state language subtitles with theatre and film festivals, as well as future public funding in mind, according to Estonian broadcaster ERR.
Latvian Saeima increases excise tax for sweetened non-alcoholic beverages
From 2022 onward it is planned to apply increased excise tax rate on sweetened non-alcoholic beverages, as provided by amendments to the Law on Excise Duties approved by the Saeima in the last reading on Thursday, 6 February.
Continuation of Olainfarm talks: the raiderism of Nemiro’s advisor Rebenoks
Although at the beginning Latvian Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s advisor with a questionable reputation Pāvels Rebenoks and lawyer Mārtiņš Krieķis were hired to «for EUR 500 per hour to assist» Irina Maligina, Nika Saveļjeva and Sergejs Saveļjevs take control over Olainfarm, the two «assistants» used the situation and engaged in raiderism, according to the published talks between those involved in Olainfarm saga.
China victims of coronavirus reach number of 563
In China, the new coronavirus has taken 563 lives and the number of infected people has reached 28 018, according to the country’s official data published on Thursday, February 6, as cited by Deutsche Welle.
Failing to secure quorum for last meeting, Riga City Council faces dismissal
Upon failing to secure quorum at the last organized meeting, deputies of Riga City Council have generated a legal basis for the city council’s dismissal.
Economy Ministry’s state secretary leaves; asks to assess Nemiro’s choice of associates
The dismissed Latvian Economy Ministry’s state secretary Ēriks Eglītis has submitted his resignation. He has also sent a letter to political party KPV LV ethics committee and Saeima’s Mandates, Ethics and Submissions Committee with a request to look into Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s decisions, approving people close to him in important posts.
US President Trump acquitted in Congress impeachment trial
US President Donald Trump has been acquitted in an impeachment trial in the US Congress, finding him not guilty in charges of the abuse of power and the obstruction of justice, Associated Press news agency reports.
One of the lead investigators in Rīgas satiksme procurement case leaves KNAB
One of the lead investigators in the criminal case regarding public transport company Rīgas satiksme procurements has left Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau, as confirmed by KNAB chief Jēkabs Straume on Wednesday, 5 February.
Turkish passenger plane tragically skids off runway in Istanbul
In an Istanbul airport, a passenger plane has skidded off the runway, killing three and injuring 171 people, British public broadcaster BBC reports.
Latvian Olympic Committee’s president decides to not stand candidate for fifth term
Latvian Olympic Committee incumbent president Aldons Vrubļevskis has decided not to stand candidate for re-election at the General Assembly scheduled for mid-March, LOK reports.
