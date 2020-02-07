Antarctica temperature record registered five years after previous one

In Antarctica, the warmest air temperature has been registered since the records begun, namely 18.3 °C. The previous warmth record was logged in 2015 and was 17.5 °C, British news portal The Guardian reports.

On Thursday, February 6, a tweet from Argentina’s meteorological agency revealed the record, which stated it was a new record for the station since its records started in 1961. The reading, taken at Esperanza military base on the northern tip of the continent’s peninsular, beats Antarctica’s previous record of 17.5°C, set in March 2015.

Data of the World Meteorological Organization showed that Antarctica’s peninsular – the area that points towards South America – is one of the fastest warming places on Earth, warming by almost 3°C over the past 50 years. Almost all the region’s glaciers are melting, The Guardian reports.