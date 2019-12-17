Apple, Tesla and other sued over child labour in cobalt mining in Africa

Google, Tesla, Microsoft, Apple and other companies have been sued for allegedly buying cobalt from unethical mining companies operating in the Democratic Republic of Congo as families seek damages over deaths and injuries of child miners.

British public broadcaster BBC reports that the lawsuit has been filed in a U.S. court by the U.S.-based organisation International Rights Advocates on behalf of 14 Congolese families.

They accuse the companies of knowing that cobalt used in their products could be linked to child labour.

DR Congo produces 60% of the world’s supply of cobalt, which is the mineral is used to produce lithium-ion batteries used to power electric cars, laptops and smartphones.

And yet, the extraction process has been beset with concerns of illegal mining, human rights abuses and corruption.

The lawsuit says the companies failed to regulate their supply chains and instead profited from exploitation.

Other companies listed in the lawsuit are computer manufacturer Dell and two mining companies, Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt and Glencore, who own the minefields where the Congolese families allege their children worked.

Glencore said in a statement to the UK’s Telegraph newspaper that it “does not purchase, process or trade any artisanally mined ore” adding that it also “does not tolerate any form of child, forced, or compulsory labour.”

The 14 Congolese families want the companies to compensate them for forced labour, emotional distress and negligent supervision.

BBC also cited a response to the Telegraph, where Microsoft said it was committed to responsible sourcing of minerals and that it investigates any violations by its suppliers and takes action.