Appropriate jobs promised for laid-off LDz workers

Latvian State Employment Agency (NVA) promises to find appropriate jobs for laid-off Latvian Railway (LDz) workers. If need be, those people will be provided the opportunity for re-qualification, raise their qualification or train for a new profession, as confirmed by the agency’s representative Signe Bierande.

NVA representative says the agency has received word from LDz about the planned mass lay-offs. The agency plans to contact LDz and suggest meeting to discuss provision of assistance to workers at risk of lay-off to help them find jobs as quickly as possible.

According to her, the agency is prepared to develop a special offer for LDz workers.

For the laid-off LDz workers, NVA will offer services like individual or group consultations, meetings with potential employers, skill-enhancement activities and career consultations. Additionally, the agency will provide information about vacant jobs available on the market.

Bierande explains that currently there are 28 019 vacant jobs in the agency’s database. NVA promises to offer laid-off workers appropriate jobs.

If necessary, laid-off workers will be offered re-qualification, additional training or education for a new profession through vocational or informal training.

In the event of losing their jobs, ex-LDz workers will be invited to register for unemployed or as job seeker status. This can be done at NVA branch offices or electronically using www.latvija.lv.

NVA reminds the decision regarding issue of unemployed or job seeker status is made by NVA within one workday.

The notification regarding the decision, on top of information regarding rights and duties, is sent by the agency to the person in writing.

BNN had previously reported that LDz has plans to terminate relations with approximately 1 500 workers by the end of the year.