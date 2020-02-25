Armenia’s former President on trial over corruption charges

A court in Yerevan, starts on Tuesday, February 25, a trial against the Ex-President of Armenia Serzh Sarkisian over graft charges he has described as a political revenge, according to US state media organisation Radio Free Europe.

The trial of Sarkisian, who served a decade as President, and four other defendants at the Yerevan Court of First Instance on February 25 comes nearly two years after he was removed from power during mass protests.

Late in 2019, Sarkisian was charged with coordinating an «embezzlement» scheme worth 489 million drams (0,99 million euros) in government money allocated in 2013 for the provision of subsidized diesel fuel to farmers, Radio Free Europe reports.

The Ex-president could face up to eight years in jail.

Meanwhile, all five suspects deny wrongdoing as Serzh Sarkisian and his Republican Party have stated that the veteran politician is being prosecuted in retaliation for his public criticism of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian, Radio Free Europe reports.