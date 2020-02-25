Armenia’s former President on trial over corruption charges
A court in Yerevan, starts on Tuesday, February 25, a trial against the Ex-President of Armenia Serzh Sarkisian over graft charges he has described as a political revenge, according to US state media organisation Radio Free Europe.
The trial of Sarkisian, who served a decade as President, and four other defendants at the Yerevan Court of First Instance on February 25 comes nearly two years after he was removed from power during mass protests.
Late in 2019, Sarkisian was charged with coordinating an «embezzlement» scheme worth 489 million drams (0,99 million euros) in government money allocated in 2013 for the provision of subsidized diesel fuel to farmers, Radio Free Europe reports.
The Ex-president could face up to eight years in jail.
Meanwhile, all five suspects deny wrongdoing as Serzh Sarkisian and his Republican Party have stated that the veteran politician is being prosecuted in retaliation for his public criticism of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian, Radio Free Europe reports.
Keywords: Armenia corruption graft Nikol Pashinjan Serzh Sarkisian
JKP hints at wanting Andris Šķēle added to Magnitsky list of sanctions
According to the New Conservative Party, the so-called Magnitsky list of sanctions should be expanded with other Latvian oligarchs. Particularly, the party hints of hoping to see ex-politician Andris Šķēle among those on the list.
Canary Island hotel on lock-down over coronavirus
In Spanish Canary Islands, a hotel accommodating several thousand guests has been locked down by health authorities following the visit of an Italian doctor, who has been diagnosed with coronavirus, BBC reports.
Ventas osta to cover Ventspils Freeport authority’s expenditures during transition period
The newly-founded AS Ventas osta will be covering Ventspils Freeport authority’s expenditures in order to perform the necessary management functions during the transition period, as provided by the by-laws approved by the Latvian government on 25 February.
Kristīne Misāne to be delivered to Latvia by 4 March
As reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, Kristīne Misāne is to be delivered to the Republic of Latvia for criminal prosecution by 4 March.
Competition Council permits AS Citadele Bank acquire influence over two businesses
On Thursday, 20 February, Competition Council made the decision to permit AS Citadele Bank acquire decisive influence over LLC UniCredit and LLC UniCredit Insurance Broker because no risks for competition were found, as reported by council representative Zane Gorškova.
CVK announces snap elections in Riga City Council for 25 April
Latvian Central Election Commission has picked the official date for snap elections in Riga City Council. Elections will be organized 25 April, BNN was informed by the commission.
Armenia’s former President on trial over corruption charges
A court in Yerevan, starts on Tuesday, February 25, a trial against the Ex-President of Armenia Serzh Sarkisian over graft charges he has described as a political revenge, according to US state media organisation Radio Free Europe.
Latvian Culture Ministry to discuss with experts maintaining low VAT for cultural events
Latvia’s Culture Ministry plans to look for opportunities to maintain reduced VAT rate for organization of cultural events, the ministry reports.
Kaljulaid points to foolishness in coalition and urges to invest more in research
Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid has made a tough stance against what she called «rude and foolish statements» and urged to invest in research in her Independence Day speech, according to ERR.
Minister: Latvia is already more cautious with coronavirus than Europe
Latvia has already adopted more serious measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus Covid-19 than what European authorities have recommended, as confirmed by Latvia’s Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele in an interview to Latvijas Radio on Tuesday, 25 February.
Governments urged by WHO to prepare for coronavirus pandemic
The global spread of the coronavirus currently is not a pandemic; however, countries must prepare for such a possible development, the World Health Organisation has stated as cited by the BBC.
Current Riga City Council’s terms officially ends
Today, 25 February, marks the coming into force of the Latvian Saeima’s approved Riga City Council Dissolution Law, putting an end to the current term of the city council.
Ušakovs proposes including ex-GKR politicians to Harmony’s list for snap elections in Riga
Ex-chairman of Riga City Council and Latvian member in the European Parliament Nils Ušakovs has plans to propose adding politicians who left Honour to Serve Riga to Harmony’s list of candidates for upcoming snap elections in Riga.
In Germany, car drives onto carnival crowd
In Germany, a Rose Monday carnival has been stopped by a driver driving onto its participants and injuring around 30 people, German public broadcaster DW reports.
Authorities concerned about Rimi and Maxima bread return practices
Following multiple uncovered problems with bread supply practices in retain trade, Latvia’s Competition Council has asked the largest market participants LLC Rimi Latvija and LLC Maxima Latvija to improve internal control processes, as reported by CC communication specialist Zane Gorškova.
EC not planning EU border closure over coronavirus outbreak in Italy
In the Schengen area and EU member state Italy, the dangerous coronavirus has been diagnosed to over 200 people, yet the closure of national boarders is not planned in Brussels, DW reports.
Employment among Latvian population reportedly at 65% in 2019
A total of 910 thousand people or 65 % of the population of Latvia aged 15–74 were employed in 2019. Compared to 2018, employment rate grew by 0.5 percentage points and number of employed persons by 0.6 thousand.
On 102th Independence Day, Estonians urged not to take freedom as granted
Estonia has turned 102. An independed state of Estonia was declared on February 24, 1918. «Freedom and independence are not to be taken for granted,» said Henn Põlluaas, the Estonian parliamentary speaker in an address, ERR reports.
Latvia’s unemployment level reportedly at 6.3% in 2019
61.3 thousand people aged 15–74 were unemployed in 2019. Compared to 2018, number of unemployed persons dropped by 11.5 thousand or 15.8 %.
Danish court officially decides to extradite Kristīne Misāne to Latvia
The Danish court has officially decided to have Latvian citizen Kristīne Misāne extradited to her home country, as confirmed by Misāne’s lawyer in Denmark Henrik Stagetorn.
Secret minutes reveal how Latvia prepared for Moneyval exam
Ministers of Latvian government, Financial Intelligence Service and the management of Finance Capital and Market Commission had likely gathered for a Finance Sector’s Development Council meeting prior to a plenary meeting of Moneyval, which was the first of the test towards Latvia avoiding getting greylisted for insufficient prevention of money laundering, as can be concluded from the restricted access document the details of which are revealed by LTV programme De Facto.
Lithuania’s Klaipėda spends 461 000 and learns it shouldn’t introduce trams
The Lithuanian port city of Klaipėda has spent a lot on a feasibility study into the development of public transport. The 461 000-euro study found that tram or a subway transit network would not be a substantiated choice of Lithuania’s third largest city, LRT reports.
Canary Islands hit by sand storm from Sahara; stops aviation
The Spanish Canary Islands have been hit by a sand storm from the Sahara Desert. Flights were cancelled and later resumed for the most part, BBC reports.
Latvia’s president promulgates Law on Dissolution of Riga City Council
On Monday, 24 February, Latvia’s President Egils Levits promulgated Saeima’s approved Law on Dissolution of Riga City Council.
S&P Global Rating upgrades Latvia’s credit rating to historically highest level
International credit rating agency S&P Global Rating has upgraded Latvia’s credit rating from A to A+ with stable future outlook, as mentioned in the agency’s published announcement.
Recommended
- Week in Lithuania: President proposes legislative initiatives, Tesla on lookout, Klaipėda Port faces fine
- BNN summary of the week: zoo without Līdaka. Misāne back in Latvia. Grey list avoided
- Warmest winter anyone can remember is wreaking havoc on Lithuania’s nature and store shelves
- European Central Bank annuls PNB Bank’s license
Latest
- JKP hints at wanting Andris Šķēle added to Magnitsky list of sanctions
- Canary Island hotel on lock-down over coronavirus
- Ventas osta to cover Ventspils Freeport authority’s expenditures during transition period
- Kristīne Misāne to be delivered to Latvia by 4 March
- Competition Council permits AS Citadele Bank acquire influence over two businesses
- CVK announces snap elections in Riga City Council for 25 April
- Armenia’s former President on trial over corruption charges
- Latvian Culture Ministry to discuss with experts maintaining low VAT for cultural events
- Kaljulaid points to foolishness in coalition and urges to invest more in research
- Minister: Latvia is already more cautious with coronavirus than Europe
Most read
- Italy hit by lethal coronavirus cases puts 11 towns on lockdown | 5
- Minister: Latvia is already more cautious with coronavirus than Europe
- Warmest winter anyone can remember is wreaking havoc on Lithuania’s nature and store shelves
- Riga Zoological Garden board members Līdaka and Morozovs laid off
- Kristīne Misāne’s representatives say her extradition is temporarily halted
- EC not planning EU border closure over coronavirus outbreak in Italy
- Construction engineer Sergets sentenced to six years in prison in Maxima tragedy case
- Estonia dismisses Beijing’s call to amend intelligence report unfavourable to China | 4
- Lithuania’s Klaipėda spends 461 000 and learns it shouldn’t introduce trams | 1
- Financial Action Task Force decides to not add Latvia to its «grey list»
Most commented
- Italy hit by lethal coronavirus cases puts 11 towns on lockdown | 5
- Estonia dismisses Beijing’s call to amend intelligence report unfavourable to China | 4
- Authorities concerned about Rimi and Maxima bread return practices | 1
- In China, coronavirus hits prisons as 500 prisoners and guards infected | 1
- Latvia will continue fighting for fair financing in EU’s next multi-year budget | 1
- Lithuania’s Klaipėda spends 461 000 and learns it shouldn’t introduce trams | 1
- Ruling in Maxima tragedy criminal case to be appealed | 1
- Attīstībai/Par! and Progressive party to run in Riga elections together
- Estonia accuses Russia over large cyberattack against Georgia
- CVK announces snap elections in Riga City Council for 25 April
Top 5 Business news
- Warmest winter anyone can remember is wreaking havoc on Lithuania’s nature and store shelves
- Construction engineer Sergets sentenced to six years in prison in Maxima tragedy case
- Lithuania’s Klaipėda spends 461 000 and learns it shouldn’t introduce trams
- Week in Lithuania: President proposes legislative initiatives, Tesla on lookout, Klaipėda Port faces fine
- European Central Bank annuls PNB Bank’s license
Top 5 Social news
- Italy hit by lethal coronavirus cases puts 11 towns on lockdown
- Minister: Latvia is already more cautious with coronavirus than Europe
- Warmest winter anyone can remember is wreaking havoc on Lithuania’s nature and store shelves
- Riga Zoological Garden board members Līdaka and Morozovs laid off
- Kristīne Misāne’s representatives say her extradition is temporarily halted
Top 5 World news
- Italy hit by lethal coronavirus cases puts 11 towns on lockdown
- Kristīne Misāne’s representatives say her extradition is temporarily halted
- EC not planning EU border closure over coronavirus outbreak in Italy
- Estonia dismisses Beijing’s call to amend intelligence report unfavourable to China
- Financial Action Task Force decides to not add Latvia to its «grey list»
Top 5 Video
- Estonian expedition Antarctica 200 leaves for six-month journey
- Austria’s first female Chancellor to head government until snap elections
- Hungary involves Estonia in efforts to fend off migration deals
- Captain arrested over Budapest ship collision as search for victims continues
- Video: European Spitzenkandidaten debate key EU issues in Brussels
Newest galleries
- In pictures: New life sprouts in Australia’s blackened bushland
- PHOTO: New Year’s fireworks at 11 November Embankment in Riga
- Festive atmosphere high in Vilnius as thousands attend Christmas Run
- PHOTO: doctors and opponents of municipal reform protest outside the Saeima
- PHOTO: State Fire and Rescue Service urges government to provide more funding
Newest comments
-
Wow @ 2020-02-25 16:42:43
-
carol @ 2020-02-25 13:31:02
have also tried to search for towns on lockdown..... no joy.... somebody must know somewhere on here........ just need to know as trip planned ...
-
Sharon @ 2020-02-25 12:38:53
Can someone tell us which towns are on lockdown?? Can't find the information anywhere
-
zz @ 2020-02-25 11:33:55
-
Harvey @ 2020-02-25 10:26:04