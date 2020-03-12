Artuss Kaimiņš accuses Atis Zakatistovs of spreading false information

Latvian Saeima deputy Artuss Kaimiņš will turn to the parliament’s Mandate, Ethics and Submissions Committee against his once political associate Atis Zakatistovs, accusing him of spreading false information.

Kaimiņš says Zakatistovs had publicly said during a television programme that KPV LV board member Miks Vizbulis has provided false information about not giving permission to use his signature in e-mail notification for the organization of the party’s meeting.

Zakatistovs claimed during the television programme that Vizbulis had initially given his permission verbally and then denied doing that. Kaimiņš had contacted Vizbulis and found out the man had never given his permission.

Kaimiņš stresses that Saeima’s Ethics Code states that deputies base their statements on facts and their honest interpretation. «I believe Zakatistovs has spread false information based on no facts, because the spreading of such information is not based on proof that proves them,» Kaimiņš wrote in his application to the Ethics Committee.

Kaimiņš says Zakatistovs has impacted Vizbulis’ reputation and «has discredited Saeima’s prestige in the eyes of society». The Saeima deputy urges the parliament to review Zakatistovs’ actions in the context of the Ethics Code.

When asked about Kaimiņš’s plans, Zakatistovs said he will not comment.

BNN had previously reported Kaimiņš has decided to leave the party.

Criticizing KPV LV, Kaimiņš said he is disappointed in its operations because the party no longer represents the values he wanted to fight for. He has also spoken against the party’s ministers.

