As excise tax goes up, prices of alcoholic drinks may grow by three euro per litre in Latvia

If Latvia increases excise tax for alcohol in March next year, it is expected the prices for alcohol may increase considerably – as far as three euros per litre, according to Latvian Alcohol Industry Association (LANA).

The organization warns – such a major increase may significantly reduce the market in Latvia and tax revenue for the state budget.

LANA reminds the excise tax increase originally planned with the 2017 tax reform is meant to compensate decline of revenue and other budget sections.

It is planned for excise tax on strong alcohol to increase 30% starting with 1 March 2020.

LANA stresses the first excise tax increase took place in 2018 and considering economic growth and large trade volumes on the Estonian-Latvian border excise tax revenue turned out good. Outlooks for 2019 were more ambitious, assuming residents continue purchasing alcohol for higher prices. However, it became clear in the first half-year that this plan will not come through.

After Estonia reduced excise tax for alcohol, Latvia reduced its excise tax rate by 15%.

«If the Saeima maintains the planned excise tax increase of 30% for strong alcohol, Latvia and Lithuania will have the most expensive alcohol in the Baltic region. Poland will have the cheapest strong alcohol. Even prices in Estonia will have lower prices for alcohol than Latvia and Lithuania. In reality this means not only will the illegal alcohol market in Latvia bloom from this but there will no longer be cross-border trade. Revenue of excise and VAT tax will reduce drastically as well. The beginning of 2019 showed people in Latvia do not purchase alcohol for higher prices,» stresses LANA CEO Dāvis Vītols.