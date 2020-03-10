As opinions clash, Latvian government decides to not appeal unfavourable court ruling in Muižnieks case

Although opinions differed, Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers on Tuesday, 10 February, decided to not appeal the ruling of the Administrative District Court that declares the government’s decision to not approve Indriķis Muižnieks as the new rector in the University of Latvia as illegal, as reported by Education and Science Minister Ilga Šuplinska.

The minister admits that no appeal will be submitted over the ruling of the court because only two political parties voted in favour of appealing the ruling – the New Conservative Party and National Alliance «All for Latvia-For Fatherland and Freedom/LNNK».

Now the ministry has three weeks to prepare a new decision and the government will have to decide on Muižnieks’ approval as rector again.

On 10 February the court accepted Muižnieks’ complaint and declared the decision issued by the Cabinet of Ministers on 29 August in accordance with which he is not approved as LU rector as void.

At the same time, the court declared that the Cabinet of Ministers has three weeks from the day the court ruling comes to force to decide on Muižnieks’ approval as LU rector again.

The ruling of the administrative district court mentions that the Cabinet of Ministers explained in its written explanation that it does not accept Muižnieks’ plea based on the arguments mentioned in the appealed order. At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers stressed that the order, according to the institution, is legal and that Muižnieks himself has admitted violations and flaws observed in the rector election process.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the check of the legality of elections is not limited solely with direct election process inspection.

The government has also announced that the appealed order was not politically motivated.

The ruling of the court outlines that the court agrees with the 20 November 2019 ruling of the Administrative Regional Court, which mentions that Muižnieks may accomplish his desired outcome of the case if the government issues an administrative act in favour of his approval as LU rector, which is why the court should review the request in regards to the issue of a favourable administrative act in relation to this case.

At the same time, the court mentioned that the appealed order in this specific case is not just a simple refusal to approve Muižnieks as rector. It has changed legal relations and will have consequences. For example, the order put an end to Muižnieks as the previous rector to perform his duties until a new rector has been approved by the Cabinet of Ministers. Also along with the appealed order there was the ban for him to participate in repeated rector elections.

Education and Science Ministry urged the government to not approve Muižnieks as the next LU rector, because according to the institution the previous elections had breached requirements and rules outlined in the Law on Higher Education Institutions.

The ruling mentions that, according to the Cabinet of Ministers, 13 participants of the Constitutional Assembly of the University of Latvia had no rights to take part in the 24 May vote and that exactly 13 votes stood between the two candidates, making it possible that illegal participation in elections may have affected the outcome.

The court, on the other hand, believes the argument about 13 reserve members’ rights to receive mandates as participants of the Constitutional Assembly has no bearing on the case.

Additionally the court mentioned that objections voiced during the hearing about LU structural units’ proposal for participants of the Constitutional Assembly to consider stepping down. LU has the right to act to ensure a sufficient number of participants are able to take part in meetings in order for the Constitutional Assembly to be able to make decisions.

Read also: Administrative court decides to overturn non-approval of Muižnieks as LU rector

The court notes the Cabinet of Ministers made its decision on the issue of an administrative act unfavourable for Muižniek was made based on violations that are untraceable or have no legal importance because they are not directly associated with the rector’s election or are insignificant.

«This is why we see the Cabinet of Ministers has used its freedom in choice of administrative acts incorrectly,» the ruling mentions.

As previously reported, on 28 August 2019, Muižnieks turned to court to appeal Latvian government’s decision and asked the court to establish a temporary ban on a new rector’s election.