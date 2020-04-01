At least 26 healthcare workers in Latvia confirmed infected with COVID-19

At least 26 healthcare workers in Latvia have been infected with COVID-19, according to information reported by the Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre (SPKC) expert Jurijs Perevoščikovs.

The specialist explains the illness has been confirmed for at least 26 healthcare workers, among whom are administrators, nurses, doctors and chauffeurs.

Infection cases are often found for workers of the same healthcare institution, as well as medical workers representing a single sub-industry that have met at the same event.

Until now there were confirmed COVID-19 infection cases among employees of P.Stradins Clinical University Hospital, Rēzekne Hospital, Emergency Medical Service (NMPD), as well as multiple dentist clinics.

On 31 March NMPD reported eleven COVID-19 infection cases among Dispatch Centre employees. All of them have shown light symptoms and are kept under home quarantine.

Latvian Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele had previously stressed the increasing cases of COVID-19 prove just how important doctors are in efforts to battle the pandemic. They are the ones who are on the front lines and subject themselves to the risk when visiting patients.

Viņķele, as well as other officials, urge residents to not lie to epidemiologists about their visit to foreign countries or contacts with people infected with COVID-19, because this increases the risk of doctors becoming infected.

As previously reported, COVID-19 infection has been confirmed for 22 more people in the past day, which means the total number of patients in Latvia has reached 398.

Latvian government has declared a state of emergency in Latvia, which will last until 14 April. During this state of emergency there are a number of restrictions in place to halt the spread of the virus.