At least 5 510 people in Latvia left jobless in April

In April the number of unemployed people in Latvia increased by 5 510. This means unemployed status in the country is held by 67 037 residents, according to data compiled by the State Employment Agency (NVA).

Over the course of the week the number of unemployed people in the country has increased by 2 822.

Since mid-March statements about 4 118 collective lay-offs have been received by NVA from 28 employers.

Lay off notifications mainly came from transport and storage companies, administration and service providers, accommodation and catering service providers, wholesale and retail trade companies, waste management, processing companies and real estate companies.

On top of that, plans for collective lay-offs have been reported by art, entertainment and leisure sectors, as well as vocational, scientific and technical service providers, as well as forestry companies. Finance and insurance, as well as ICT service providers also have plans for collective lay-offs.

At the same time, the number of vacant jobs registered with NVA continues to decline. On 6 April there were reports of 18 229 vacant jobs. Since then the number of vacant jobs has dropped to 17 941. However, in spite of the declining number of vacant jobs, NVA continues registering new jobs – a total of 1 502 new jobs were registered in April.

As previously reported, all employed people subjected to risk of unemployment are provided with information about vacant jobs and the situation on the labour market by SEA, as well as information about NVA services and unemployed status provision, possible communication options with potential employers, as well as career advice.

At the end of March, the level of registered unemployment in Latvia reached 6.8% of economically active population, which is 0.5 percentage points less than a month prior, according to data from NVA.