Australia quashes child abuse convictions against cardinal Pell

April 7, 2020
Cardinal George Pell

A court in Australia has overturned child sex abuse convictions against cardinal George Pell after he was found guilty and received a prison term, British news portal The Guardian reports.

On Tuesday, April 7, bench of the high court in Brisbane, Australia, granted leave for Pell to appeal, ordering his immediate release and quashing the conviction.

In March, 2019, Pell, also the former Vatican treasurer was handed a non-parole period of three years and eight months.

Chief judge Peter Kidd of the Melbourne’s county court then described Pell’s crimes as «brazen and forceful» and «breathtakingly arrogant» because he believed the victims would never complain.

The Cardinal is the most senior member of the Catholic Church to been convicted and jailed for child sexual abuse. Pell’s lawyer has stated previously that the convict would appeal against the guilty verdict as Pell denies being guilty.

