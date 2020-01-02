Austrian government talks result in conservative-green coalition

In Austria, two months of government-building talks have resulted in an unprecedented coalition for the country uniting the Austrian People’s Party and the Austrian Green Party.

German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle reports that the conservative Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP), led by Sebastian Kurz, and the Greens reached a deal to form a coalition government, the two parties announced late on Wednesday, January 1.

The agreement will mark the first time the left-wing environmentalist Green party has been in the Austrian government. The new coalition of widely disparate parties is likely to be significantly different from the previous government, which took a hard line on immigration.

«We have succeeded to unite the best of both worlds,» stated Kurz on Wednesday. «It is possible to protect the climate and borders.»

A coalition between the 33-year-old Kurz’s ÖVP and the far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) collapsed in May after 17 months amid a corruption scandal involving then-leader of the FPÖ and vice-chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache.

In early elections, in September, the ÖVP garnered 37.5% of the vote by pulling support disgruntled FPÖ supporters.

The Greens captured 13.9%, a record high for the environmentalists, as the environment and climate change replaced immigration as a top issue for voters.

According to Austrian media, the Greens will get a super Environment Ministry that also composes infrastructure, traffic, energy and technology. They will also control the Justice Ministry and Social Affairs Ministry. Greens chief Werner Kogler will become vice-chancellor.