Authorities concerned about Rimi and Maxima bread return practices

Following multiple uncovered problems with bread supply practices in retain trade, Latvia’s Competition Council (CC) has asked the largest market participants LLC Rimi Latvija and LLC Maxima Latvija to improve internal control processes, as reported by CC communication specialist Zane Gorškova.

It was done to prevent concerns about possible breach of Unfair Retail Trade Practices Prohibition Law (NMPAL). During monitoring of market activities, experts found that there is a practice employed between retain traders and suppliers when bread and flour products are returned because of problems with quality. At the same time, in dealings with other retailers, the same suppliers do not employ the same return practice.

According to Gorškova, the regularity at which this practice is employed creates concerns about the legality of retailers’ actions – using return of goods as a constant solution instead of an exception, as it is outlined in the law.

Read also: Competition Council applies a fine of EUR 700 000 on Depo

CC has also concluded that the process of returning low-quality bread is untraceable. Respectively, not in all cases when retailers issue product return invoices do both sides sign documents agreeing the returned goods are of low quality. Nor do both sides document the terms for supplies.

CC stresses it is the duty of the retailer to ensure the movement of low-quality goods is traceable.

CC also found that information from retailers and suppliers on the frequency of tasting contains contradictions. Explaining the reasons, CC concluded that it is either not possible to trace bread tasting in stores or control over this practice is inefficient.

According to CC, both suppliers and retailers have to improve bread tasting participation, coordination, organization and accounting order. To confirm market participants comply with market requirements, CC plans to perform a repeated inspection in 2021.