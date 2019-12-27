Autumn session concludes with Saeima adopting 148 laws

During the autumn session of 2019, Latvia’s 13th Saeima adopted 148 laws in the final reading – 13 new laws and amendments to 135 existing laws, BNN was told by the parliament’s press-service.

During the autumn session deputies were called in for 16 scheduled, five extraordinary and one festive meeting.

150 legislative drafts were submitted to committees for review during the autumn session. 118 of them were submitted by the Cabinet of Ministers, 14 were submitted by deputies and 18 – by Saeima committees.

When working with submitted legislative drafts in the second and third reading, Saeima deputies went through a total of 1 816 proposals.

Saeima deputies who participated in debates more than others this autumn session include Aldis Gobzems (163 times), Viktors Valainis (112 times), Jūlija Stepaņenko (97 times), Da Reizeniece-Ozola (67 times), Vjačeslavs Dombrovskis (62 times) and Ivars Zariņš (61 times).

This year’s autumn session for the Saeima will conclude 27 December and the winter session will begin 9 January.