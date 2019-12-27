Autumn session concludes with Saeima adopting 148 laws
During the autumn session of 2019, Latvia’s 13th Saeima adopted 148 laws in the final reading – 13 new laws and amendments to 135 existing laws, BNN was told by the parliament’s press-service.
During the autumn session deputies were called in for 16 scheduled, five extraordinary and one festive meeting.
150 legislative drafts were submitted to committees for review during the autumn session. 118 of them were submitted by the Cabinet of Ministers, 14 were submitted by deputies and 18 – by Saeima committees.
When working with submitted legislative drafts in the second and third reading, Saeima deputies went through a total of 1 816 proposals.
Saeima deputies who participated in debates more than others this autumn session include Aldis Gobzems (163 times), Viktors Valainis (112 times), Jūlija Stepaņenko (97 times), Da Reizeniece-Ozola (67 times), Vjačeslavs Dombrovskis (62 times) and Ivars Zariņš (61 times).
This year’s autumn session for the Saeima will conclude 27 December and the winter session will begin 9 January.
Cleansing. The most noteworthy developments in Latvia’s politics of 2019
It can be said Latvia experienced something of a cleansing in multiple areas last year. For the first time Latvia’s president was elected through an open vote; Latvian Railway started throwing away poor management; skeletons emerged from all closets in Riga City Council simultaneously, creating a considerable confusion. Finally, December 2019 is especially noteworthy because with help from USA it may be possible to finally exclude Aivars Lembergs from politics.
Von der Leyen worried about Brexit transition period limitation to 2020
Ursula von der Leyen, the new head of the European Commission, has called on London to reconsider his refusal to extend the 11-month timeframe available for agreeing a deal on the future relationship with the European Union after Brexit.
As excise tax goes up, prices of alcoholic drinks may grow by three euro per litre in Latvia
If Latvia increases excise tax for alcohol in March next year, it is expected the prices for alcohol may increase considerably – as far as three euros per litre, according to Latvian Alcohol Industry Association.
Estonian architects ring alarm over national library renovation
As Estonia organises the renovation works of its national library expected to cost 1,3 euros, associations of architects have called for the termination of the contract with a design bureau over perceived incompetence.
National Heritage Board to request restoration of Vērmanes Garden Park’s fountain
The National Heritage Board plans to ask Riga City Council’s Housing and Environment Department to restore the basin of Vērmanes Garden Park’s fountain in accordance with historic images, says the board’s representative Alma Kaurāte.
Weather in Latvia expected to be volatile in coming days
On Friday, 27 December, it will remain moderately cloudy in Latvia. The sky will become clear in western areas. Some precipitation is expected every now and again – mostly snow. Lasting snowfall is expected in the far eastern territories. The layer of snow there is expected to increase 2-5 cm, as reported by Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.
Nausėda invites fellow Lithuanians to smile and be open in 2020
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has in his holiday greetings wished to Lithuanians to be open and helpful to strangers. Nausėda, has said that at Christmas «all of us – big and small, strong and weak – stand together with an ever-growing sense of what is eternal and infinite».
Attīstībai/Par! chosen mayoral candidate has donated EUR 37 000 to his parties
The mayoral candidate of the Attīstībai/Par! union of parties, coffee businessman and Saeima deputy Mārtiņš Staķis has donated approximately EUR 37 000 to his parties last year and this year, according to information from the website of the Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau.
Russian military flights in Baltic have not become safer, Estonia evaluates
Estonian Defence Forces have not noticed better behaviour of Russian military pilots flying over the Baltic Sea in terms of adherence to international principles, although Russia says the opposite.
Progress made in Estonian-Latvian joint project for renewable energy
Estonian government has made a decision to review issue of a construction permit to create a wind turbine park in the Gulf of Riga, which would allow Estonia and Latvia to implement a joint renewable energy project, as reported by Eesti Energia representative Oskars Kupše.
Italian glacier pollution prompts resort to go plastic-free
In Italian Alps, a ski resort is endeavouring to become the first in Europe to ban plastic after scientists discovered that a nearby glacier contained a significant amount of microplastics.
Water level rise in Baltic Sea named the most rapid in Europe in recent years
In recent years the water level rise registered in the Baltic Sea was the most rapid in Europe, and by the end of the year the average water level along Latvia’s coast may by half a meter higher than it is now, according to the outlook published by the European Environment Agency.
Plane crashes in Kazakhstan with 100 people on board
In Kazakhstan, a passenger plane with 100 people on board has crashed on Friday, killing not less than 15 people, according to media.
Latvia’s National Development Plan receives investment projects worth EUR 42 billion
Ministries of the Latvian government have submitted investment plans worth EUR 42 billion for the country’s National Development Plan for 2021-2027, according to information from the Cross-Sectoral Coordination Centre.
Latvia’s territories with the largest percentage of children – Mārupe, Ādaži and Babīte
Most children eagerly wait for Father Christmas to come and bring presents. This is why the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia has decided to look at data and compile a roadman for Father Christmas – locations in Latvia with the largest percentage of children.
Transport Ministry to turn to police over compensation paid to ex-LDz board
Transport Ministry intends to turn to law enforcement institutions over the compensation paid to ex-Latvian Railway chairman Edvīns Bērziņš and board member Aivars Strakšas, as Transport Minister Tālis Linkaits told journalists on Monday, 23 December.
KNAB has not handled a single criminal case about potential corruption at Latvian ports
Throughout its entire existence Latvia’s Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau has never had a criminal process regarding possible corruption at any of Latvia’s ports.
Latvian Emergency Medical Service’s director is hopeful about the service’s future
The Emergency Medical Service has lately managed to implement a number of changes, says the service’s director Liene Cipule, adding that she is generally hopeful about the service’s future.
LTV: ZZS is slow with cutting ties with Aivars Lembergs after US sanctions
After USA imposed sanctions against the suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs, the only member of the Union of Greens and Farmers who has asked Lembergs to leave politics entirely is ex-finance minister Dana Reizniece-Ozola. Other members of the party have so far been more cautious in their public statements on this topic, as reported by LTV programme De Facto.
ZZS member Jānis Dūklavs’ business partner ends up under US sanctions
USA has added Yaroslavl Shipyard to its list of sanctions. For years Saema deputy Jānis Dūklavs’ business partner from Russia Igor Shekhelev was associated with this company, as reported by LTV programme De Facto.
Volume of petrol imported to Latvia up 5.2% in first ten months
The volume of motor petrol imported to Latvia in the first ten months of 2019 has declined 5.2% when compared to the same period of 2018, whereas the volume of diesel fuel has declined 3.3%, according to data from the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia.
Kariņš: Ventas osta to ensure professional and depoliticized port management
Ventas osta, the state company created to perform the functions of Ventspils port, will provide a professional and depoliticized management of the port, says Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš.
BNN summary of the week: Ventspils Freeport free of sanctions. Toxic Lembergs. Farewell to Riga City Council
It is often the case when problems left unattended start getting resolved only when the situation starts getting worse. This is why the application of US sanctions against suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs, who is also accused of committing serious crimes, and four organizations under his influence basically forced the government to start resolving the port problem.
Newest comments
-
Gunar @ 2019-12-27 18:24:46
-
Маks @ 2019-12-27 13:31:18
Hey I know interesting fact. Real estate - immovable property that usually consists of a land plot (possibly including all natural resources, depending on the agreement) and any buildings connected with it. In the case of an appartment it can also refer to a specific part of a building, along with a defined shared interest in the underlying land. In Latvia, if a foreigner purchases real estate and if the deal meets with specific requirements then this kind of investment can entitle the purchaser to apply for a residence permit. Thanks
-
Маks @ 2019-12-24 18:38:30
Hey Although the government did not support what the national party wanted, their opposition had to take second place to higher priority amendments to the budget. The question of residence permits by means of investment in real estate was a trivial issue when seen in context of the government agenda, and there seemed to be no compromise to be found, however almost everyone in the government of Latvia had similar ideas regarding the possibility of introducing additional requirements for residence permits in the form of needed investment in support of Latvian families, included into immigration law. Thanks
-
Zerry @ 2019-12-19 22:50:42
Interesting, why only now Ms. Reizniece-Ozola requires that? Why not earlier?
-
Pathetic @ 2019-12-19 00:51:24
Yes take over ports and sell to foreign capital. OECD nonesense over national interests. No wonder why SNL laughs at them.